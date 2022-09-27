Why I love NBA 2K23 despite not really caring about basketball

I love NBA 2K23 – but I’m not a basketball superfan. For me, its appeal extends far beyond shooting hoops and into the culture and fashion (specifically, sneakers) surrounding it. On the court, Visual Concepts and 2K’s coveted NBA series is the best in the biz. From its deft interpretations of the sport’s biggest stars, past and present – ​​like Golden State’s ‘splash triplets’, Curry, Clay, and Poole; and perhaps the most iconic sportsperson of all time, Michael Jordan – to his in-game commentary, half-time performances, and courtside analysis; it really is the Quintessential reimagining of the real deal.

“However much you love FIFA or its Tortured artist cousin eFootball, hand on heart it never looks true to the real thing. NBA 2K23 is different,” said Phil Iwaniuk in GamesRadar’s NBA 2K23 preview earlier this year, referencing the action on the hardwood. For me, the same can be said of the game’s quieter moments. And as such, it’s away from the actual basketball that I’ve found a home.

Sneakerhead culture

NBA 2K23

Michael Jordan wearing the Air Jordan 3s in an NBA 2K23 trailer (Image credit: 2K Games)

You see, I’m a sneakerhead, and there is no sport in the world that overlaps with shoe culture quite as much as basketball. Over the last 10 years, the mainstream appeal of streetwear has skyrocketed, particularly among athletes, especially basketball players – to the point where analyzing the pre-match and off-court attire of the most famous stars has become as much a part of the game today as the game itself.

