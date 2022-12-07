Why I Gave Up Golf

Will the subject of gender equality in golf ever go away? In my lifetime, I suspect not. Women have made great strides, especially over the last couple of decades, to slowly break down barriers and become more widely accepted in what is historically a male-dominated sport, but there’s still a long way to go.

I was recently introduced to a friend of a friend who was a female golfer, and it’s the ‘was’ that highlights the ongoing issues that impact the ability to encourage women and girls to the sport and more importantly, retain them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button