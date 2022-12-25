Why Houston Rockets Should Sign James Harden This Summer

Houston Rockets fans received a Massive Christmas gift after getting Mostly coal over the past two years … hope.

That hope is for James Harden to return to the team this summer in free agency … something he’s considering according to ESPN.

Harden spent nine years in Houston, arguably some of the best years in franchise history apart from the Clutch City era in the 1990s that resulted in a pair of championships.

