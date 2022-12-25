Why Houston Rockets Should Sign James Harden This Summer

Houston Rockets fans received a Massive Christmas gift after getting Mostly coal over the past two years … hope.

That hope is for James Harden to return to the team this summer in free agency … something he’s considering according to ESPN.

Harden spent nine years in Houston, arguably some of the best years in franchise history apart from the Clutch City era in the 1990s that resulted in a pair of championships.

Harden’s career up until this point has been defined by his tenure with the Rockets, which resulted in two Western Conference Finals Appearances and an MVP Award in 2018.

While Harden requested a trade in 2020 after losing in the second round of the Playoffs to the eventual Champion Los Angeles Lakers, he is still beloved in Houston and calls it home in the offseason.

Harden might wish to return if his second run with the Philadelphia 76ers turns out to be unsuccessful, but should the Rockets also be open to a reunion?

That answer should be a resounding yes.

Harden will be 34 at the beginning of next season, which means he shouldn’t be looking for a long-term deal. If he wants to sign with Houston for only the 2023-24 season, the Rockets should throw all the money they can at him.

Houston has the most cap space out of any team in the NBA this summer, and Harden might be the only star who would be willing to sign with the Rockets, the league’s worst team the past two seasons.

The Rockets’ goal next season won’t be to win a championship, with or without Harden, but the team has reason to perform well. The Rockets do not control their first-round pick. That pick belongs to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Chris Paul/Russell Westbrook swap. If that pick is outside the top-four, it goes to the Thunder.

The Rockets are on pace to be just slightly better than the top-4 picks next season after they are likely to grab another high-level talent in the 2023 draft.

Bringing Harden in as a Veteran to complement Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Jabari Smith and the rest of the young core could create a team capable of competing for the play-in next season.

While there are concerns that he might stunt the growth of the young players on the roster with a high usage rate, the Beard would have to come in to be part of the Rockets, and not the James Harden show in order for a return to work for Houston.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in news and Insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets is Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Want even more Houston Rockets news? Check out the SI.com team page here