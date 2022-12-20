Why Hillcrest is motivated to succeed this season

Jordan Allen and Jerrod Mackey are two of the leaders on the Hillcrest boys basketball team. They’re also part of the junior class that helps this team go. The Vikings (7-3) have gotten off to a hot start, and that’s largely due to the play of Allen and Mackey.

They were held to just 17 points combined in Monday night’s 901 Tournament of Champions game at Whitehaven (8-3) in their 67-50 loss. Despite the off night, Allen, Xavier Herron, Mackey and the rest of the Vikings remain optimistic and confident this season.

“We know our potential now,” Mackey said. “Last year, we didn’t know our potential and we were still learning about each other.”

