Why Hendon Hooker wanted to lead the band on Tennessee football senior day

Hendon Hooker’s favorite moment in his final game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday was a first.

The Tennessee football quarterback climbed a ladder in the southeast corner of the stadium to direct the Pride of the Southland Band in a flashback to Peyton Manning.

“That has always kind of been a dream for me just coming here and seeing Peyton stand up there and conduct the band, I always thought that was the coolest thing ever to be able to strike up the band,” Hooker said.

Hooker paid Homage to Manning, who famously directed the band on his senior day in 1997, with the act. The senior threw three touchdowns and rushed for another as No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1) routed Missouri (4-6, 2-5) in a 66-24 win.

