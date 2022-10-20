Why Haven’t The Bucks Signed This 10x NBA All-Star?

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin their 2022-23 season on Thursday evening when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.

Coming into the game, they are missing several players due to injury.

Khris Middleton, Joe Ingles and Pat Connaughton have all been ruled out for the contest.

Therefore, I think they need to sign Carmelo Anthony to the roster.

Connaughton is one of their best bench players and he averaged 9.9 points per game last season.

The The Bucks have already announced that a calf strain will keep him out for three weeks.

Meanwhile, Middleton is arguably their second-best player, and he is coming off a season where he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

During the NBA Playoffs, he missed most of the first round and the entire second round due to a knee injury.

In addition, he underwent wrist surgery over the offseason, and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that he will likely miss a few weeks.

Lastly, Ingles was signed over the offseason, but he is coming off a torn ACL.

This is a lot of scoring the Bucks will be missing, so I think that Anthony is someone they need to consider.

The ten-time NBA All-Star averaged 13.3 points on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season.

In addition, he has never won an NBA Championship (or been to the NBA Finals), so this is the perfect team for him to join.

Another reason he would be a great addition is because the Bucks were not a high-scoring bench team last year.

They ranked just 27th in the entire NBA in bench points per game (27.8 PPG).

Anthony could help solve a lot of these problems, and I think they should make the call.