Why Grayson McCall is transferring from Coastal Carolina after playing in the Birmingham Bowl

Between NFL Draft declarations, an ever-turning coaching Carousel and the constant churn of the transfer portal, it is officially Silly season in college football.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing. In the age of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, players finally have a chance to capitalize on their skills.

That doesn’t make the period any less chaotic. Many players have chosen to opt out of Bowl games over the past few weeks, hoping to stay healthy and assess their options with a clear head.

Whether it’s NFL hopefuls like Will Levis, Michael Mayer and Anthony Richardson, or the many Power 5 players heading for the portal, there has been plenty of upheaval of college rosters.

One player who is staying put, at least for this week, is Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall.

McCall has already stated his intentions to leave Coastal come the end of the season. But he’ll give Chanticleers fans one lasting memory before departing: McCall is slated to start the team’s Duel with East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday.

MORE: What Bowl games are on today?

Here’s what you need to know about McCall’s decision to leave the Chanticleers, as well as his potential suitors.

Why is Grayson McCall transferring?

During his four-year tenure at Brooks Stadium, McCall has set the Coastal Carolina record book alight. He has 78 touchdown passes to just eight interceptions while rocketing the Chanticleers into national prominence.

Coastal has a chance to notch its third consecutive 10-win season, an especially impressive accomplishment given that the Chanticleers only returned to Division I FBS status in 2017.

McCall’s play has earned plenty of admirers. Given the current dynamics of college football, his availability has some of the nation’s biggest schools swooning as they pursue his signature.

MORE: Grayson McCall is loving life at Coastal Carolina, and he hopes the NFL will be next

McCall announced on Dec. 12 his plans to leave Coastal to “explore other opportunities.”

Which schools are trying to sign Grayson McCall?

The announcement threw the college football world into a tizzy. A host of teams, including Auburn, Florida and Liberty — and its new coach, former Coastal Carolina boss Jamey Chadwell — are rumored to be interested. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Why is Grayson McCall playing in the Birmingham Bowl?

McCall has been tethered to the Chanticleers program since earning the starting nod as a sophomore. The partnership has proven to be extremely fruitful.

In his transfer statement, McCall said he wanted to “finish what [he] started” in the teal and black.

MORE: Tracking which QBs are on the move through the Portal

The comment was unsurprising, given McCall’s affinity for the university. He showed as much when he announced his intention to remain in Conway this time last year.

“It was a funny gesture, but he meant it in a way because he loves this university,” Chanticleers Offensive lineman Will McDonald told SN’s Bill Trocchi earlier this year. “I think that’s why he’s been so special and we’ve been so special the past few years.”