Gone are the days when one had to work until 60 to be free of financial responsibilities. Young earners today want to achieve financial freedom at a much early stage and they are willing to put in extra effort and planning for it. Retirement planning today isn’t just about fulfilling your responsibilities, but also your dreams & goals.

The goals may vary, but having a financial cushion in your retirement requires long-term financial planning. This is the reason why investing is no longer optional. Investors today will not let inflation erode their savings and create a hedge against inflation with equity investments.

However, this approach calls for disciplined investing. Time and Patience are the biggest virtues in investing and that’s why an Investor needs to look beyond hot stock tips & get-rich-quick schemes.

Kuvera, India’s first commission-free investing app is built to promote and facilitate disciplined investing. Their Intelligent goal planner aligns your investments with your goals & eliminates FOMO-driven investments. This makes it one of the most preferred investment apps among investors with long-term goals such as retirement.

Simple interest vs Compounding interest

The most common people when it comes to starting investing is not starting early. The other one is putting all your retirement funds in savings.

Simple interest earned on savings only earns your interest on the principal. But compound interest pays interest on both the principal and the accrued interest amount over time. Mutual funds let investors reap the benefit of compounding by keeping them invested in the market for the long term.

Time is Wealth

Regular investing is the key to long-term wealth creation. To accumulate a big retirement Corpus doesn’t necessarily mean you need to invest hefty amounts. This can be accomplished by investing at least 20% of your income early on and by topping up your SIPs by 10% every year.

Regular cash flow in retirement

Instead of relying on traditional saving options, one can build financial instruments that can provide regular cash flow. So you can retire early while still earning passive income through their investments. Mutual funds provide SWP (Systematic Withdrawal Plan) facility that lets you withdraw fixed amounts on a monthly, quarterly, or yearly basis.

The reality of retirement planning in India

Most Indians are ill-prepared for retirement; the majority rely on their children to look after them and have insufficient savings.

The primary reason for this is that they prioritize other financial needs like a kid’s education, wedding, health emergencies, purchasing homes, etc. over retirement.

Why Kuvera’s goal-planner is the perfect solution

Kuvera’s goal planner takes all qualitative variables into account, such as your dependence on your parents, the purpose of investment, inflation, and the impact of the long-term capital gain tax account while suggesting an investment plan.

Goal-based investing is the same as the “asset-liability management” technique used by institutional investors. Simply put, goal-based investing ensures that you have enough money when you plan to spend it in the future.

How to start goal-based SIPs

A financial goal has three important aspects – the purpose of the investment, Corpus & time. You can plan multiple investments at the same time.

One way to do this is to categorize your goals and related monetary requirements into short-term, medium-term, and long-term goals. Divide the short-term and medium-term objectives into negotiable and non-negotiable objectives. This ensures that you can build funds for multiple funds without having to be ill-prepared for retirement.

The goal-planner lets you set your goals and recommends suitable schemes according to your risk appetite and time horizon. It also makes it easy to track and manage diverse investments & returns.

