‘Why go on?’ – Golf Legend says Tiger should have Retired at this year’s Open Championship – GolfWRX

It’s been almost two years since Tiger Woods’ horrific car crash that resulted in a devastating injury to the 15-time major champion’s right leg. Since then, he’s played a few encouraging professional rounds, but more often than not, he’s just looked like he’s in excruciating pain.

After withdrawing from the Hero World Challenge, he played in Capital One’s The Match and plans to make it up for the PNC Championship with his son Charlie starting on December 15th. According to Woods, his plan is to still attempt to play in competitive events going forward. When speaking in Albany at the Bahamas, Woods said, “My goal is to play the major championships and one or two more.”

Colin Montgomerie, who appeared on “The Bunkered Podcast”, revealed that he believes Tiger’s insistence on returning to competitive golf is a mistake. “Monty” said that Woods had a golden opportunity to call it quits at this year’s 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.

“That was the time. Stand on that bridge, start waving, and everyone goes, ‘So, is that it?’ Yeah, it is. It would have been a Glorious way to go. The stands were full, the world’s TV cameras – from all Continents – were on him, he’s walking up there on his own, Tears were in his eyes obviously… you can’t beat that walk. I’ve done it myself. When the stands are full, you can’t beat that walk.

“I was tearful playing with him in 2005 in the third round with the Scottish support. I tell you what, that is a special, special arena. It’s a theatre. That was the time for Tiger to say, ‘Okay, I bow out.’ Why go on? Go out at the top. It’s something that very few can do.”

At the Bahamas, Woods said he still believes he can win at the professional level, as long as he can walk.

“If I can do that, I can still compete with these kids. It’d be good to get one (PGA Tour) win, but I’d like to get a big one, too.”

Montgomerie disagreed with the 46-year-old’s assessment, saying “I don’t see him doing that”.

“I don’t see him doing that, people will say, ‘Oh come on, Monty.’ Listen, yes, he’s great. But Tiger doesn’t have to now just get back to the standard he was performing at then. They have to improve it.

“The standard is improving all the time and there’s not one or two guys that can beat him now. There’s 22 guys that can beat him. So, it’s Tiger trying to get not back to where he was but to get to a standard he’s never been at before and I don’t think that’s possible.

“I can’t see that happening. I’d love it to happen because it’s great for the game. I would love him to win. But I just can’t see it happening.”

If there’s any professional athlete who ever lived that would be able to overcome such a catastrophic injury, it’s Tiger Woods. However, the right leg doesn’t appear to be getting any better, and Father Time remains undefeated.

