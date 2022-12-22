Why Giannis Antetokounmpo bullying opponents might be a bad sign for the Bucks

CLEVELAND – Kyle Korver used to urge Giannis Antetokounmpo not to play like this.

Korver only played one season for the Milwaukee Bucks (it was the Bubble year), but in that time he gently urged the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player to be a little more methodical with his bullishness.

Giannis is abnormally fast and coordinated for how big he is, in case you didn’t know, and for the first six years of his career (which included three All-Star games and the 2019 MVP) he had a tendency to put his head down and barrel, at full speed, towards the rim. He used blunt force to score and create offense and he was really, really good at it.

But Korver’s wisdom for Giannis was for him not to be so hasty in forcing that action. Keep his head up on the dribble, maybe even hesitate before he made a move, and otherwise don’t pound directly into one or two or three Defenders if they’re standing in front of him. A second MVP campaign that year with Korver followed, and then, the season after that Giannis led the Bucks to an NBA title.

Right now Antetokounmpo is back to his pre-Korver days, and for their own personal safety opposing Defenders should watch out. To say he bullied his way to 45 points and 14 rebounds against the Cavaliers would be selling him short.

It was a frontal assault, on Jarrett Allen (an All-Star defender) or whoever happened to be standing in his way. Twenty-six of his 27 shot attempts were inside the 3-point line, most of them near the rim, and he also took 16 free throws. Bow his neck, square his shoulders, and off he went. Rinse, repeat.

But the Bucks lost to a really good Cleveland team anyway (114-106, for those keeping score), and for as personally dominant as Antetokounmpo was, and is, he knows and the Bucks know playing that way will not get them to where they want to go in June.

There are too many good defensive teams in the East – the Cavs, as the No. 1-rated defense in the NBA, are one – that can withstand those Giannis bull runs in a seven-game series by limiting the Bucks’ offense to just those.

It’s what happened in the second round of the Playoffs last year against Boston, and it happened again last night in Cleveland.

What was the common thread between then and now? Khris Middleton was and is out with a knee injury.

“Even when Khris is out there, that’s what I do, I try to get as many easy ones as I can,” Giannis said. “That’s part of my game, I try to score a lot in the paint, but obviously when Khris is playing the game is a lot easier for everybody. We know he’s going to have the ball in his hands a lot, he’s going to make a lot of decisions, he’s going to make shots.

“He’s one of the guys that down the stretch when we need a shot, he’s going to get the ball most likely,” Giannis continued. “But even if he is not out there, my game doesn’t really change.”

Middleton, who saved the Bucks in the 2021 conference Finals while Giannis was out with a leg injury, and who is a three-time All-Star and an Olympic gold medalist in his own right, played in just two playoff games last spring because of a sprained MCL in his left knee.

In that second round series loss to the Celtics that went seven games, Antetokounmpo averaged 33.9 points but shot just 45 percent from the field. The 197 shots he took in the series were by far a career high.

Middleton missed the start of this season with wrist surgery, and on Wednesday missed his third consecutive game with right knee soreness. He’s played in just seven games this season and is off to a slow start – with averages of 11.1 points on 32.5-percent shooting (and 26.8 percent from 3-point range).

With all of that, the Bucks still own the top record in the NBA at 22-9, and Giannis is making his usual MVP case (31.6 points per game, 11.2 boards). They’ve glided through on Antetokounmpo’s usual brilliance, a Resurgence from Brook Lopez, and typical Milwaukee depth. Jrue Holiday showed off his stunning versatility just two nights prior, in New Orleans, when as a point guard he spent the entire game guarding Behemoth Zion Williamson. There isn’t a point guard outside of possibly Marcus Smart who could pull that off.

But the Bucks, other than Giannis, were Brutal offensively against the Cavs. They had 17 of their 28 points after one quarter and half their points at halftime. Lopez was efficient with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, and MarJon Beauchamp, who’s starting for Middleton, scored 11. That was it as far as Bucks in double figures who don’t have two MVPs next to their name. Holiday, perhaps worn out from the Zion assignment, shot 3-of-12.

“In an ideal world (Middleton) would be playing, but because we’ve had so many reps with Khris and so many reps and continuity and togetherness with a lot of this group, it’s probably less concerning to us than to other teams or other players or other situations,” Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said. “There’s still a point where we want to have him, but we want him to be healthy and complete. And there’s still a lot of games left.”

It’s not exactly a novel concept – that a team might be Stronger with its second-best player on the court instead of hurt – but watching the urgency with which Antetokounmpo attacked the rim against the Cavs was a reminder of the traps the Bucks can be tempted into if Middleton isn’t out there and Giannis’ head is down.

A Younger team without the experience the Bucks’ core has together, as Coach Bud mentioned, would indeed be lamenting the missed chances to build continuity. If Middleton didn’t play again until March – he could certainly be ready to play in that Christmas rematch in Boston – the Bucks have been together long enough that they could plug him in there and roar.

What may be lamentable is the energy Giannis had to exert, on a December night in Cleveland, just to make the game respectable. The Bucks trailed by as many as 24 and cut their deficit to five with 2:21 left. Giannis was 8-of-12 shooting for 16 points in the fourth quarter.

During it, he had a fun exchange with Cleveland’s Allen, who pulled off a rare dunk on Giannis’ head, only for Antetokounmpo to return the favor on him.

“He had a good play on me, but I was able to get him back,” Antetokounmpo said. “We were going back on defense and I told him ‘I got you back.’ They laughed and said ‘yeah I got you too.’ I said ‘yeah and I got you too.’ We kept going back and forth like that. I love that – he’s not Backing down, and I’m not Backing down.”

Giannis breaking dishes and knocking over tables is pure theatre. They won an MVP playing that way. But the Bucks are limited when he feels like he has to do it.

(Top Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images)