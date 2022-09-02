Why Gamecocks recruiting focus is on linemen

COLUMBIA — August was huge for South Carolina football’s recruiting efforts in the Class of 2023. The Gamecocks Landed commitments from four four-star prospects and two three-stars in the past month.

Of those six commitments, three are defensive linemen and one is an offensive lineman. The most recent was Desmond Umeozulu, a four-star edge from Upper Marlboro, Maryland. His commitment elevated the Gamecocks’ recruiting class to the No. 15 in the nation.

South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer said the team’s recruiting efforts are deliberately focused on the trenches.

“That’s where it starts. This is a line of scrimmage league, and when you’re in the SEC, you’d better be good along the line of scrimmage,” Beamer said. “I love our group that we have right now on the Offensive line and older guys on defense … but they are older guys that are going to be Rolling out of here over the next couple of years, so that’s been a major priority for us the last two years.”

Beamer said the 2022 class provides some good options to fill in those holes, but he is even more pleased with where the 2023 group stands. During his time as recruiting coordinator under Steve Spurrier, Beamer brought in the program’s last top 15 recruiting class (No. 14 in 2009).

The Gamecocks’ 2021 Offensive and defensive lines are senior-laden. Zacch Pickens, Jordan Strachan and MJ Webb are all expected to graduate on the defensive front, while the O-line could lose as many as four starters next season.

Beamer said South Carolina will host several of its current commitments and top prospects at Williams-Brice Stadium for the season opener against Georgia State on Saturday (7:30 pm, ESPN+/SEC Network+).

“We have to continue to recruit them hard and get everybody into December when they sign, and a lot of those guys will be out there on Saturday night,” Beamer said. “I’ve said it before, if you’re a big time football recruit, this is the place to be on Saturday night, because a lot of the schools that we recruit against don’t have home games on this upcoming Saturday.”

