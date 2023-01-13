Why Fox’s Joel Klatt Likes Oklahoma in 2023

Count Joel Klatt as a believer in Oklahoma football.

Despite the Sooners’ 6-7 finish under Brent Venables in 2022, Fox’s lead college football game Analyst has OU “almost” in his “way too early” preseason top 10 for 2023.

“I considered them for the reason that they just lost a ton of close games,” Klatt said this week on his college football podcast, “The Joel Klatt Show.”

