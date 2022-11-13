Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR — Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska Midway through the second quarter.

The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course.

Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium sideline on Saturday.

Flav was decked out in Michigan gear, wearing at different times a baseball cap and a beanie, as well as a jacket, all of which featured the block ‘M.’ He also donned his signature clock pendant around his deck. Gold plated with dark lettering, it perfectly matched his maize and blue color scheme.

A founding member of the iconic rap group Public Enemy, which rose to prominence in the late 1980s, Flavor Flav returned to the limelight in the 2000s thanks to his appearances on multiple VH1 reality shows.

Flav, whose birth name is William Drayton Jr., was born and raised in New York but does have a Michigan connection: He opened a restaurant, Flavor Flav’s Chicken and Ribs, in Sterling Heights in 2012. It has since closed.

On Saturday, the 63-year-old arrived and was cheering on the Wolverines up close. He’d arrived from Las Vegas, according to his Twitter feed, despite some issues with his Spirit Airlines flight.

A spokesperson for Flavor Flav passed on a statement from the rapper in response to a few of MLive’s questions about his attendance at the game and his Michigan fandom. Not surprisingly, it was a piece of the team’s apparel that caught his eye.

“For the first time ever in life, I got to see my favorite college football team play in person,” he said. “I’ve been a fan since I was young. When I was little, their helmets excited me. And then I got into the team, and I found out the team was pretty good.”

Michigan, the all-time winningest program in college football, was pretty good again on Saturday, beating Nebraska 34-3 to improve to 10-0 on the season.