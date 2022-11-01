Why Evan McPherson’s missed 47-yard field goal was the turning point in the Browns’ win vs. the Bengals

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Late in the first half on Monday night, Joe Burrow and the Bengals looked certain to get on the board vs. the Browns. Down 8-0 with less than a minute until halftime, Evan McPherson, who has missed two field goals all season, came on for a 47-yard field goal.

But his kick into the Dawg Pound end of FirstEnergy Stadium sailed wide to the right. The kick swung momentum back in favor of the Browns, and they didn’t let it go the rest of the way.

Jacoby Brissett completed passes of 12 and 14 yards after the missed field goal to give Cade York a 55-yard opportunity before the half. York made the kick, giving the Browns an 11-0 lead going into the half and creating a six-point swing.

However, the real momentum shift came in the third quarter when the Browns scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives against a Bengals defense that hadn’t given up a second-half TD all season.

Brissett took a keeper to the left side three yards to make it 18-0 on the opening drive of the half.

After forcing a 3-and-out from Cincinnati, the Browns went on an eight-play, 60-yard drive capped off by a four-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to Amari Cooper to make it 25-0.

The Browns went on to win, 32-13.

Had McPherson’s kick late in the first half gone through, the Browns would only have a five-point lead and may have just taken a knee to go into the half. The Bengals would have taken some momentum into the locker room.

But because McPherson missed the kick, it allowed the Browns to get a field goal of their own and create a two-possession lead. After two more Browns possessions, they opened up a four-possession lead, ultimately putting the outcome of the game out of reach.

Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered

Think you know football? Play the cleveland.com Pro Picks Challenge for a chance to win prizes! Click here: cleveland.com Pro Picks Challenge

–

Get the latest Browns merchandise: Here’s where you can order Cleveland Browns gear online, including jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

DraftKings Sportsbook STATES: OHIO PRE-REG GET THE APP PRE-REGISTRATION $200 BONUS + NEW USER OFFER AT LAUNCH BET NOW

If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522- 4700.

More Browns coverage

Kareem Hunt trade appears unlikely but he says a team would get ‘a hell of player’

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in jeopardy of missing Bengals game; Greg Newsome II questionable

Browns secondary injuries and absences could have impact on Bengals game: Berea Report

Cornerback Joe Haden retires as a member of the Browns: ‘It’s the place where I wanted to end my career’

Why Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones could have a big receiving night against the Bengals: Ashley Bastock

Browns vs. Bengals: 3 things to watch and game Picks for Monday Night Football

Heart to heart about the Browns, Monday Night Football and the fans – Terry Pluto

Martin Emerson Jr. idolized Joe Haden as a kid; now they’ll be teammates for a day: Browns takeaways

Revealing the cleveland.com All-Ohio Team ahead of Bengals vs. Browns

Greg Newsome II mad that Ja’Marr Chase can’t play; aimed to prove again he’s elite after WR said he isn’t

Mike Priefer explains what officials got wrong and right on Browns’ false start call vs. Ravens

Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones has a habit of making big plays against the Bengals

Browns will face Bengals without Ja’Marr Chase: Berea Report

Chasing 1,000 yards: Where Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt stand after Week 7

Browns’ Charley Hughlett signs 4-year contract extension with largest value for a long snapper in NFL history

The big difference between the Browns and the Bengals that most fans don’t notice – Terry Pluto

Browns vs Bengals: Monday Night Football preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk