Why Ecuador’s goal was disallowed for offside

We’re analyzing every VAR decision made throughout all 64 games at the 2022 World Cup

After each game we take a look at the major incidents, to examine and explain the process both in terms of VAR protocol and the Laws of the Game.

VAR overturn: Valencia goal ruled out for offside

What happened: In the third minute Ecuador thought they had the lead against hosts Qatar through Enner Valencia, but there was a lengthy review for offside.

VAR decision: Goal disallowed.

The crowd at Doha’s Al Bayt Stadium are told the goal has been disallowed. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

VAR review: This was the correct decision, although it wasn’t at all clear for fans and it took quite some time for the offside visualization to be shown.

When the free kick was played into the area, Ecuador defender Felix Torres challenged Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb. The ball fell to Michael Estrada, who headed it back to Torres for him to create the goal for Valencia.

However, when Torres got a touch on the ball Estrada had one foot ahead of the second-last defensive player, who was Al-Sheeb.

The review took longer than a regular offside because the offside VAR, Tomasz Listkiewicz, had to be certain that the ball did come off Torres. Without that touch, Estrada would not have been offside.

It’s irrelevant in offside law whether or not an attacking player means to play the ball, the touch automatically sets the phase for every other player’s offside position.

The added confusion comes from the goalkeeper being the second-last defender, as we are used to looking for the last defender — who in this case was ahead of the goalkeeper.

So it was the correct decision, but there was a lack of clarity over it for too long.