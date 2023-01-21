Why each NFL playoff team will and won’t win the Super Bowl

What will it take for the eight remaining NFL playoff teams to go all the way and win the Super Bowl? Well, for starters, a team needs to have its strengths remain strengths and its weaknesses to no longer be weak. If one side of the ball isn’t up to par or a coaching staff makes the wrong decision, that team won’t last long in January. And sometimes, luck just isn’t on a team’s side. Either way, every single team has a path to a ring.

Let’s take a look at all eight teams and dive into what’s likely to happen if they are to win three consecutive games and also what’s likely to be their undoing (refer to this Glossary if some statistical terms are unfamiliar to you).

Why they’ll win the Super Bowl

Is there anything more that needs to be said than Patrick Mahomes? Mahomes is great, there is no denying that. There is no one that I’d rather have under center right now. But during his career the Chiefs haven’t been able to put it all together in the Playoffs outside of their Super Bowl season in 2019. Despite the defense being known as their weakness, it’s the offense that has let them down in their two most recent playoff losses. Sure, the defense could have gotten more stops after building a 21-3 lead against the Bengals in the AFC Championship last year, but the offense could have scored more than three points in the final 35-plus minutes.

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl

I’m not going to harp on the defense because I think if Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense is firing, they’re going all the way. In their three losses this season, the Chiefs have scored 17, 20, and 24 points. If they’re going to score 27-plus points in the playoffs, it’s hard to see them losing too many games considering they need just three wins to come out on top.

Why they’ll win the Super Bowl

The Bills have an argument that they are the most well-rounded team in the AFC Playoffs as they rank second in the NFL in Offensive EPA/Play and seventh on defense. But as injuries piled up, the offense slipped to seventh and the defense fell to 16th. Josh Allen had an elbow injury down the stretch, but the offense still has been very good. If the defense can string together a couple of good performances and get back to playing at a top-10 level, the Bills will be very tough to beat. But if the injuries are too much to overcome, they find themselves in a similar category as the Chiefs but with a less efficient offense.

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl

Allen’s struggles against the blitz continue, and the offense can’t find enough scores to take down the other high-powered offenses that remain. Allen has been fantastic against four or fewer rushers, ranking second only to Mahomes in EPA/Play among qualified passers this season. Against five or more rushers, though, Allen ranks 25th out of 33 qualified quarterbacks. If that efficiency number doesn’t improve in the playoffs, the Bills’ season will end in disappointment.

Cincinnati Bengals

Why they’ll win the Super Bowl

Since Week 6 of the regular season, Joe Burrow ranks fourth among qualified passers in EPA/Play, and the Bengals managed to go 10-1 during that stretch. Before that point, though, Burrow ranked just 16th in the NFL. The offense Flipped a switch by some combination of changing up the rushing scheme to make things easier and Burrow just simply playing better (one reason being that he stopped taking sacks, which allowed the offense to stay on track) The Bengals have been one of the league’s best over the past three months or so, and a Super Bowl run won’t be the surprise that it was last season.

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl

Similar to Josh Allen, Burrow has struggled against the blitz during Cincinnati’s 11-1 stretch. Against four or fewer rushers, Burrow ranks third, but against five or more, he ranks 19th. When there is that Stark of a difference, defenses can force a team into unpleasant situations, and with so much Firepower in the AFC playoff field, I imagine teams are going to have to score into the 30s to win. Throw in an injury to left tackle Jonah Williams in the wild-card round, and Burrow’s job of managing the offense has gotten a little tougher.

Why they’ll win the Super Bowl

They find a little bit of that late-season magic that a recent second-year first overall pick quarterback, the aforementioned Burrow, found en route to the Super Bowl last season. Trevor Lawrence has it all, and he’s played very well since the bye week in leading Jacksonville to a 7-1 record, including last week’s historic comeback against the Chargers. During that stretch, Lawrence ranks fourth among qualified quarterbacks in EPA/Dropback, fourth against four or fewer rushers, and ninth against the blitz. Lawrence can do it all, but he will need to play like he did in wins against the Ravens and Cowboys rather than his less-than-stellar performance against the Titans in Week 18. Either way, this team will ride on Lawrence’s ability to consistently make plays with his arms and legs to put points on the board.

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl

The defense doesn’t make enough plays and can’t hold up its end of the bargain. Sure, the Jags defense has been an above-average unit this year when looking at EPA/Play, but the pass defense is a reason for concern. It ranks 18th in EPA/Dropback and 19th in success rate against the pass. When Mahomes and then Allen or Burrow are next up, it would be nice to see more consistent success against the pass. A No. 17 ranking in overall success rate on defense does not pair well with a second-year quarterback competing in the Playoffs for the first time. By comparison, the Bengals ranked 11th and 13th in EPA/Play and success rate on defense heading into the Playoffs last season.

Why they’ll win the Super Bowl

Before Jalen Hurts’ injury, the Eagles rated second in EPA/Play on offense and fifth on defense. You don’t get much more well-rounded than that, and that’s exactly why they’re poised for a run at their second Super Bowl win in six seasons. Between Hurts’ efficiency in the passing game and his ability to raise the floor of the offense with his legs, this team just doesn’t have many weaknesses when healthy. It’s one of, if not the best rosters in the entire league, and when you have a quarterback with Hurts’ ability leading the charge, you’re going to win a lot of games.

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl

The only blemish on the Eagles’ Scouting report is their ability to move the ball efficiently vs. zone defense and against the blitz. Against man defense this season, Hurts ranks third in EPA/Dropback among qualified passers, but that number falls to 21st against zone looks. Against four or fewer rushers, he ranks fifth but drops to 19th against five or more rushers. And things get really bad if you’re able to blitz while playing zone coverage, as Hurts Ranks 32 out of 33 qualified quarterbacks. If a defense in the NFC can mix zone coverage and blitzes enough, it might make Hurts look like an average quarterback and stop Philadelphia in its tracks.

Why they’ll win the Super Bowl

Brock Purdy does more than enough with the plethora of weapons around him without making any back-breaking mistakes. With Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle at his disposal, they should avoid turnovers and let them do what they do best. If the offense can avoid the big mistakes, it should find the end zone Frequently enough to give the 49ers’ league-best defense, per my projections, enough breathing room to win three games and return the Lombardi Trophy to the Bay Area.

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl

Defense doesn’t exactly win championships, despite the popular saying. Teams still need their offense to score piles of points, especially in today’s NFL. Purdy has certainly shown that he should have been taken earlier than the final pick of the 2022 draft, but he’s still a rookie quarterback. If teams line up in man coverage and he struggles to beat them (14th in EPA/Dropback vs. man coverage) or if he has any general regression at all, the 49ers could be done in the next two games.

Dallas Cowboys

Why they’ll win the Super Bowl

Dak Prescott shows consistency and one of the league’s best offenses shines. The Cowboys have the weapons and the offensive line. Prescott has been mostly great when healthy this season, but he can be inconsistent. If he can pull it together for three games and play to his potential the way he did in Tampa Bay on Monday night, good things will happen for Dallas.

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl

The defense can’t overcome injuries, and the offense can’t overcome the defense. The Cowboys’ defense, led by Micah Parson and Trevon Diggs, is fierce and at one point in the season was considered one of the best in the NFL. But injuries, especially to the secondary, have become an issue down the stretch. Despite a consistent pressure rate, the Cowboys’ sack rate on defense plummeted in the final weeks of the regular season. That’s a function of a secondary that can’t cover as well and opposing quarterbacks getting the ball out before the vaunted pass rush can get home. The Dallas defense needs to get back to its early season form and sack the quarterback.

Why they’ll win the Super Bowl

Daniel Jones limits turnovers and uses his legs to keep defenses honest as he and Saquon Barkley find explosive runs in bunches. Jones and Barkley are the most potent players in the Giants’ offense, so the pressure will fall on their shoulders, er, legs. We saw this against the Vikings. Jones played maybe the best game of his career and was consistently picking up yards on the ground, which kept the offense in more manageable situations. If Jones can be as Lethal as he was against Minnesota, it makes life much easier for Barkley and much more difficult for opposing defenses. If the Jones that we saw on the wild-card round shows up for the rest of the playoffs, the Giants are going to be a tough out.

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl

The Giants are an average team because of their defense, and they just don’t have the personnel to slow down opposing offenses to make a deep playoff run. Sure, beating Minnesota was impressive, but the metrics show the Vikings were also an average team this season. The Eagles, 49ers and Cowboys have been among the league’s best all season and will be a major step up in class. First-year head Coach Brian Daboll has been awesome this year and has gotten a lot out of this roster, but despite playing an easy schedule, the Giants rank 28th in EPA/Play on defense. Although the offense has been a top-10 unit vs. that schedule, the defense is likely to be the reason they will head home without any hardware.

(Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)