Why Dowell Loggains at Arkansas is Gamecocks’ top OC candidate

Arkansas tight ends Coach Dowell Loggains has risen to the top of South Carolina’s candidates list for its Offensive Coordinator vacancy, multiple sources told 247Sports Tuesday night, confirming a previous report from The Big Spur. Loggains, 42, would replace Marcus Satterfield, who left near the end of his two-year contract this month to join Matt Rhule’s staff at Nebraska. For those not familiar with Loggains, he has spent the past two seasons with the Razorbacks and is a former quarterback at the program and Arkansas native.

Sources tell 247Sports that Gamecocks Coach Shane Beamer doesn’t view South Carolina’s current Philosophy as a Restoration project and believes a Simplified pro-style scheme with less personnel groupings is what the Gamecocks need moving forward. This is where Loggains comes into the fold. The latest intel on the Gamecocks’ OC situation via The Big Spur’s insiders can be found here.

Other coaches believed to be in the mix for South Carolina’s play-calling duties previously included TCU’s Garrett Riley, Kendal Briles at Arkansas, Duke’s Kevin Johns and Graham Harrell at West Virginia, among others.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here’s the latest intel on Loggains, why he’s a top candidate and how South Carolina’s offense would look under his umbrella: