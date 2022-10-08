Why does the NFL play games in London and other cities outside the US?

The NFL international series kicked off last weekwith the Minnesota Vikings dealing the New Orleans Saints a heartbreaking 28-25 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers will become the 32nd and last team to finally play in an international game when they face off against the New York Giants.

The third Overseas match will also take place in London on Oct. 30, between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The league then heads to Germany for the first time with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 14, while the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico Cityy is Nov. 21.

NFL expansion to London?

The NFL has been staging games in London since 2007, with the long-term goal of the sport being permanently present in the country. This would be achieved by having a team based in London, although this has not yet materialized.

Staging games abroad is meant to promote the sport and Widen its appeal. The Overseas games have drawn large crowds, with tickets to the London matches selling out within days, months before they were to take place. The first game held in Mexico in 2005 attracted more than 100,000 spectatorsand other countries are being considered as possible venues for future matches.

The international games have been doing well in terms of ticket sales, but it has yet to be clearly known whether the NFL is turning an overall profit from the series.

At the very least, the Overseas matchups are increasing awareness of American football and extending the sport’s Popularity across the globe.