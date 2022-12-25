Why does the NBA play on Christmas Day?

Since 1947, the NBA has been playing Christmas games. The first match-up was held at the famous Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks overcame the Providence Steamrollers 89-75.

Since then, basketball fans have been able to enjoy the best players and teams battling it out in the Jolly season – geographical distance being considered in the earlier days and television ratings having a much bigger say in recent decades.

This year’s holiday action will mark the 75th edition of the league on Christmas Day.

There will be five games Featured on Sunday, Dec. 25th for the 15th year in a row. The Knicks host the 76ers to begin the festivities, followed by the Lakers visiting the Mavericks, and the Celtics hosting the Bucks in a 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals rematch. The Grizzlies will then make their Christmas Day debut when they face the Warriors in a 2022 Western Conference Semifinals rematch in California. The Christmas Day schedule will conclude with the Nuggets facing the Suns in Denver.

Christmas Day NBA: The exception

Despite the 1947-2022 tradition going strong, there was one year that saw no action happen. Well, that wasn’t due to a recent Pandemic but instead was because of a lockout that saw half the 1998/99 season cancelled, including Dec. 25.

NBA games on Christmas Day 2022:

76ers at Knicks 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Lakers at Mavericks 2:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Bucks at Celtics 5 p.m. ET, ABC

Grizzlies at Warriors 8 p.m. ET, ABC, and ESPN

Suns at Nuggets 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Do NFL, MLB, or NHL play on Christmas Day?

The simplest answer to this question is ‘no’. That said, you will occasionally get some football action if the 25th falls on a weekend, but even that doesn’t guarantee it. MLS is in its off-season so there are no mitts required when festive stockings are out, while the National Hockey League schedules a three-day Christmas break (since 1971) in which no regular season games are played on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.