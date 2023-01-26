Why does Marcus Rashford point to his head when celebrating a goal? | Football

Rashford has been back to his best this season (Picture: James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford has found his shooting boots once again and is in a fine run of form for Manchester United this season.

The academy graduate has scored 17 goals in all competitions this term and looks to be back to his very best following a sustained dip in form over the last couple of years.

Rashford, 25, also starred at the World Cup for England in Qatar, scoring three goals as the Three Lions reached the quarter-final stage in the Middle East.

And Rashford’s goalscoring exploits haven’t been the only thing drawing attention in recent weeks – his new goal celebration has also been the talk among the Old Trafford faithful.

So, why exactly does Rashford point to his head after scoring a goal for Manchester United? Here is his new Celebration explained.

What does Marcus Rashford’s Celebration mean?

Rashford explained back in October that he had been struggling with his mental health last season.

The England international has been enjoying himself in front of goal (Picture: James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

It has been suggested that the celebration, which sees him raise his hand to his temple and sometimes close his eyes, could be a nod to his recent struggles and the clearer headspace he now finds himself in.

Rashford told Sky Sports earlier in the season: ‘It’s a completely different energy around the club and the training ground.

‘That puts me in a better headspace and I just feel really motivated now. That’s the area I was struggling in.

‘I was struggling at times with more mental things. It wasn’t really my own performance but other things off the pitch. That’s the biggest difference from last season.

‘I get that it’s your job to speak about what happens on the pitch but for the players we have to get into the right headspace for every game.

Sorry, this video isn’t available anymore.

‘Too often last season, I wasn’t in the right headspace for games. I wasn’t surprised by some of the stuff that was happening.’

Rashford’s England teammate Bukayo Saka also pointed to his head after scoring for Arsenal against Manchester United on January 22, but the reason behind the celebration – and the possible link to Rashford – remains unclear.

Meanwhile, England cricketer and Manchester United fan Jofra Archer copied Rashford’s celebration after taking a wicket in the new SA20 league in South Africa.

MORE : ‘I don’t like what I’m seeing!’ – Marcus Rashford slammed by Paul Parker who aims to dig at the striker’s dribbling skills



MORE : Roy Keane admits to ‘huge question mark’ over Man Utd star & made correct Prediction about Marcus Rashford



Follow Metro across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Share your views in the comments below