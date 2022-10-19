Why do NBA jerseys have a patch with the number 6?

During the NBA preseason, you may have noticed a novelty on all 32 NBA jerseys. Teams won’t just feature their names, the players numbers and the Sponsor on their shirts this year. A small badge with the number 6 will be worn on the right shoulder of each NBA player this season.

Russell an MVP on the court and for civil rights

The league will honor the winningest player in the history of the league, Bill Russell throughout the season. The legendary number “6” passed away this summer, and his death was met with an outpouring of emotion and affection for the Hall of Famer.

Russell was not just a Champion on the court, but championed the civil rights movement as a world class athlete who dominated his sport and looked to break down boarders in an America which was dealing with racial and social injustice.

To be the Greatest Champion in your sport, to revolutionize the way the game is played, and to be a societal leader all at once seems unthinkable, but that is who Bill Russell was. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/K0Ue0hKiLs — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 31, 2022

During his time with the Celtics, Boston was a hot bed of racial conflict and unrest, but Russell brought the city by winning championships. In his 14 year career, he and the Celtics won 11 NBA titles, and individually he won five NBA MVPs.

Well. 6 will be retired across the league

While his efforts didn’t completely cure things in Boston he was ever present in the Civil Rights Movement. As an athlete he used his platform to advocate for equality and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

The league didn’t stop at the Badges to Honor one of the Greatest basketball players ever. For the first time in the NBA, a number will be retired throughout the league, and each stadium will have the Clover with a six positioned inside of it on the sideline, right in front of the scorers table.

Players who are actively wearing the number six will be able to continue wearing the No. 6 until they retire. Players like Demarcus Cousins, Alex Caruson and LeBron James will carry on wearing their number to Honor Russell, but no new players coming into the league will be allowed to wear the number.

The NBA will retire No. 6 leaguewide to honor the late Bill Russell He becomes the first player to have his number retired across the league pic.twitter.com/1ZtiuCaeos — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 11, 2022

Celtics tip off tonight’ after a bumpy season

Boston will also Honor their fallen Legend to start the season. They will paint the number six painted inside the free throw lane, and will do a ceremony commemorating the life and Legacy of the Russell.

After making a trip to the Finals last season, the Celtics have had a tumultuous offseason, seeing their Coach suspended for the entire season after having a relationship with a female member of the staff. Boston made the decision after announcing Ime Udoka was “in violation of team policies.”

Jayson Tatum’s name was thrown into the Kevin Durant trade talks after the Nets star announced he wanted out of Brooklyn before the NBA Draft. Their off season acquisition Danilo Gallinari Tore his ACL in the lead up to the season. The Celtics will finally get a chance to forget about their offseason troubles when they tip off their season against the Philadelphia 76ers Tonight at 7:30 pm