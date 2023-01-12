Why Do Golfers Have Back Problems?

A back injury is one of the most common complaints among golfers, whether professional or amateur. At the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, Xander Schauffele was forced to pull out Midway through his second round due to an ongoing issue.

The Plantation Course was also the scene of Will Zalatoris’ first PGA Tour start since two herniated discs brought his 2022 season to a premature end. The 26-year-old had to skip last year’s FedEx Cup finale and miss out on representing America in the Presidents Cup.

