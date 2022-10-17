Why Digital Transformation Is a Horizon Goal

June’s live Cloud Wars Expo event Featured dozens of industry leaders allowing the Acceleration Economy team access to the inner workings of the Greatest growth market the world has ever known.

Acceleration Economy Analysts, Tony Uphoff, four-time CEO, and Wayne Sadin, CIO/CTO/CDO and CEO/Board Advisor, explain how digital transformation is a horizon goal.

Highlights

00:16 – Tony says that digital transformation is not an end game, but what companies are really trying to enable is business model transformation. He says it is important to develop a clear objective as it relates to what needs to be accomplished. Creating an approach to keep the customer driven and competitive is an “ongoing process,” says Tony.

00:54 – Digital Transformation is a horizon goal, says Tony. He adds that “you will never actually get there. . . but keep running towards it.”

01:06 – Wayne shares his perspective on digital transformation as a CIO. He says a CIO cannot create a digital transformation by themselves, but their role is to support the CEO in accomplishing the goal, as most CEOs are not “tech savvy.” He says CIOs must be able to communicate to CEOs what other technology is coming.

