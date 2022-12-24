Why Did the NBA Stop Making Christmas Day Jerseys Leaving Basketball Fans Low-Spirited?

Christmas Day is around the corner, and so is the day that’s considered the biggest game day in the sport probably other than the NBA Finals. Last year, the viewership of the 5 games was over 41 million, compared to 12 million views a game for the Finals.

“I think our fans are conditioned and, quite frankly, look forward to the games on Christmas Day because they tend to be the biggest, most anticipated matchups of the season,” Deputy Commissioner of the NBA, Mark Tatum, told Front Office Sports.

The most anticipated matchups ask for some changes for this special day. And Christmas Day jerseys are something that the NBA can bring back to make it look special. But will there be some changes this season with the jerseys?

Last time the NBA had Christmas Day Jerseys

Since Nike took over as NBA’s uniform makers in 2017, they stopped the then ongoing Christmas Day jerseys which Adidas had started back in 2008 with the Snowflake edition jerseys that they ran for four straight seasons. Those jerseys had snowflakes around the logos on them which became popular among fans.

5) The Subtle Snowflake (2008-11): Prior to the NBA’s full-fledged introduction of Christmas jerseys, the league kept it simple with a slight celebratory touch to the team uniforms by adding snowflake detailing around the Jerry West silhouette. pic.twitter.com/QrLiCbb80x — Boardroom (@boardroom) December 25, 2021

Adidas then came up with the ‘Big Color’ theme in 2012 and the ‘Big Logo’ theme in 2013, both of which were instant hits as well. The three-stripes then brought on the ‘First Name Basis’ in 2014, Christmas Cards in 2015, and Christmas Cards II in 2016.

The latter two were the most famous of all. Maybe because both those seasons had a Cavaliers-Warriors game which is probably some of the most entertaining Christmas Day games of all time.

Fans still want the league to have the Christmas Day gear

It’s time the National Basketball Association, which, much like any other sport, is ‘of the people, for the people, and by the people’ should listen to its fan who wants a change in jersey for Christmas Day.

The NBA has got to tell Nike something about it because people already have something to say.

The NBA should bring back Christmas Day jerseys — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) December 23, 2022

Christmas just hasn’t hit the same ever since I was forced to grow up and stop believing in Santa and the NBA got rid of the Christmas Day edition jerseys. — Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) December 15, 2022

NBA Christmas Games SUCK I had to make some changes to this years NBA Christmas day schedule, not to mention another year with no Christmas jerseys 😞https://t.co/S1yLMxVAMshttps://t.co/S1yLMxVAMs pic.twitter.com/2AIvfAQmGe — KingCharge (@KingChargeYT) December 17, 2022

All I want for Christmas is Christmas Day jerseys back 🔥🔥🔥🥺 @KingJames @NBA @NBAonTNT — Luke (@itsthedudeman) December 24, 2022

The Bucks never got to wear these but the NBA needs to bring back Christmas Day jerseys 🔥 pic.twitter.com/x1c1WOZzuf — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) December 24, 2022

It’s that time of year again, pls bring back the NBA Christmas Day jerseys! — Thomas DeMartino (@Tom_DeMartino) December 23, 2022

Will this noise go unheard this season as well? Or will Nike loosen their pockets this time? Anyway, they would make a lot more than they invest in these jerseys.

However, the problem might lie somewhere else. These Christmas Day jerseys might sell better than the franchises’ four regular-season jerseys (Association, Icon, City, and Statement) and their demand might make them forget the already available ones. Just a guess.

