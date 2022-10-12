Why did the 2002 NBA Western Conference Finals between LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings create controversy? Here are all the details

The LA Lakers’ success at the beginning of the new Millennium began a new era. In 2000-2002, the Lakers topped the basketball world by winning a three-peat in the NBA Finals. Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant went down in history as the Greatest LA Lakers duo.

However, some say that their three-peat shouldn’t have happened in the first place. The claim came after the 2002 Western Conference Finals Matchup between the LA Lakers and the Sacramento Kings. Many believe that the Kings should’ve won the series.

Let’s take a closer look at what happened in the 2002 Western Conference Finals.

Did the Sacramento Kings beat the LA Lakers?