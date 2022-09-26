Why did Kevin Durant want to leave the Nets? The NBA superstar explains his motive to request a trade

Kevin Durant was the target of all headlines when he decided to request a trade.

Durant looked for a door to leave Brooklyn and seek another Championship ring outside the Nets.

Nevertheless, a few months ago, Kevin Durant’s representative and Brooklyn’s GM announced that the NBA superstar stays in Brooklyn.

Why did Kevin Durant want to leave Brooklyn?

During the Nets Media Day, Kevin Durant spoke about his thoughts of leaving the Nets. KD mentioned that the doubts came after Brooklyn lost several games they could’ve won.

“I wanted everybody to be held accountable for their Habits as a basketball player,” Durant said at the Nets Media Day. “I think a lot of stuff was getting swept under the rug because we’re injured or this guy’s not around or just the circumstances.”

“I thought we could have fought through that a little bit more and focused on the guys that were here a little bit more.”

Durant’s knee injury

KD injured his knee in January, Durant didn’t play at his best for part of the season. Without the MVP, the Nets lost 10 games in a row.

Nevertheless, the Nets handled more problems during the season.

Kyrie Irving lowered his performance, and Ben Simmons didn’t play a minute during the 2022 campaign. The Nets didn’t keep up with Eastern Conference contenders.

“When I went out with the injury, we lost 10 in a row,” Durant mentioned. “We shouldn’t be losing some of these games that we lost, regardless of who’s on the floor.”

“So I was more so worried about how we’re approaching every day as a basketball team, and I felt like we could have fought through a lot of the stuff that I felt that held us back.”