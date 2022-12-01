Why did Japan’s second goal against Spain in the World Cup match stand?

Japan scored a controversial goal in the 51st minute against Spain to take a 2-1 lead.

The ball appeared as if it could have gone out before it was scrambled home — and it was a truly crucial goal in the group as it sent Japan through to the knockout stage as Group E winners and ensured Germany crashed out on goal difference.

The Athletic unpicks what happened.

What happened?

Having just scored the equalizing goal in the 48th minute, Japan Winger Ritsu Doan picked up the ball on the right-edge of the penalty area and drove towards the goal, before dribbling a shot across the face of the goal.

Both Daizen Maeda and Kaoru Mitoma launched themselves towards the ball as it appeared to run out of play, only for Mitoma to dig it out from the byline.

His cross found itself back into the box, and Ao Tanaka kneed it home. Appeals immediately began to ask whether the ball was out of play.

🇯🇵 48′ Doan

🇯🇵 51′ Tanaka Japan flips the game and the group is on its head. They are now TOP of Group E, with #GER heading out and #ESP Qualifying in second.#FIFAWorldCup 📽️ @itvfootballpic.twitter.com/F0yZxZoX3z — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) December 1, 2022

Was it checked by VAR?

Linesman Souru Phatsoane immediately flagged for the ball to be out. However, VAR can be used to ascertain whether the ball is out of play as that incident preceded the goal.

IFAB, who set the laws of the game, define the ball as being out as when “it has wholly passed over the goal line or touchline on the ground or in the air”.

Referee Victor Miguel de Freitas Gomes was recommended to carry out a VAR check, and after listening to his earpiece, but not checking the monitor, awarded the goal.

The goal line technology system only applies to the goal line itself. That means the goal was checked via the eye test, rather than any empirical data, in line with FIFA protocol.

FIFA has not yet released any official images showing the curvature of the ball in relation to the touchline.

The Athletic has contacted FIFA for comment.

Why was the goal so significant?

Japan scoring ensured that they were set to go through as group winners, and put Germany on course to go out.

Spain losing opened the door for the Iberian Giants to exit the competition if they lost to Costa Rica. The central American side took the lead, momentarily knocking out Spain, before Germany equalized to make it 2-2 soon after.

With Germany eventually beating Costa Rica 4-2, Tanaka’s goal put Japan through and ensured they topped the group in the process.

Had they drawn 1-1, they would have finished third in the group, and gone out on goal difference.

Small margins, big ramifications.

(Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)