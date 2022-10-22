Why Damaria Franklin believes he’s still ineligible

Damaria Franklin is on the floor for every Memphis basketball practice.

The 6-foot-3 guard is part of every meeting, every workout and every team-building exercise. Franklin is as much a part of the Tigers as anyone else on the roster. He’s just not eligible to play in games for Coach Penny Hardaway.

And, as Memphis gets set for its first exhibition game (4 pm Sunday vs. Christian Brothers) and its season opener (7 pm, Nov. 7 vs. Vanderbilt), it remains unclear whether Franklin will be allowed to play for the Tigers this season.

So the frustration is mounting.

Franklin became a two-time transfer when he arrived at Memphis from Illinois-Chicago (UIC) in August. The year before, the Chicago native used his one-time transfer waiver to gain immediate eligibility when he made the move from Tennessee Tech. NCAA rules stipulate players must sit out a full season before regaining eligibility if they’ve already transferred once.

“He calls me every night, frustrated, wanting to cry,” Franklin’s father, Johnnie, told The Commercial Appeal. “I tell him, ‘Ain’t no need to cry. We’re going to let the powers that be do their job.’ I said, ‘Just focus on your schoolwork and your craft. That’s all you can do right now.’”

How the situation reached this point is a direct off-shoot of the modern transfer era in college sports.

Shortly after the 2021-22 season, Johnnie Franklin said his son told UIC Coach Luke Yaklich he planned to enter the transfer portal. But Yaklich convinced Franklin to hold off, first promising to help him through the process of testing the NBA Draft waters, then assuring his leading scorer he would bring in a better supporting cast, according to Johnnie Franklin.

“Didn’t none of that go through,” said Johnnie Franklin.

That’s when Franklin decided he would remain at UIC with the goal of graduating in December, then transfer as a mid-season Graduate transfer since NCAA Eligibility rules don’t apply to Graduate transfers. UIC responded by terminating Franklin’s scholarship, according to his father, and he subsequently transferred to Memphis.

Johnnie Franklin said Yaklich agreed to sign a “no participation opportunity” (NPO) form – also referred to as a “run-off waiver” and a precursor to an NCAA rubber stamp. Hardaway, in similar situations, has signed an NPO form for every player who has transferred during his tenure, including former guards and two-time transfers Tyler Harris and Landers Nolley II, a source told The Commercial Appeal. Harris (South Florida) and Nolley (Cincinnati) each transferred to AAC programs after last season.

Johnnie Franklin also said the school then sent his son paperwork pertaining to financial aid options. A signed NPO is typically a formality if a player’s Scholarship has been terminated. But that hasn’t happened, according to multiple sources in the Memphis Athletic department with direct knowledge of the situation. The sources requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

“You gave us your word you were gonna sign his waiver and now you turn your back on him,” said Johnnie Franklin. “You block our calls. You’re blocking everybody from Memphis – all the assistants, Penny Hardaway. That’s a coward move to me. Like, what’s the problem?”

Franklin weighed in on the situation via social media Wednesday afternoon.

“Just want to play the game I love!!” they tweeted.

In an interview with The Commercial Appeal this week, Yaklich declined to comment on whether he terminated Franklin’s scholarship. Yaklich also declined to address Johnnie Franklin’s claim that he promised to sign an NPO form. Yaklich said transfer eligibility is a matter left up to the NCAA, “not us.”

“We don’t oppose his eligibility, but it’s also not our decision,” said Yaklich. “Damaria made the choice to leave (UIC). We were in a position where we wanted and expected him to be back. But he made that choice. We were obviously disappointed. But he made that decision based on what he felt was best for himself.

“I mean, I just – Damaria made the choice to leave the team.”

Should UIC not sign Franklin’s NPO form, there are other avenues the Memphis Athletic department is prepared to pursue, such as a formal hardship or mental health waiver request, according to a source. If it comes to that, there are no guarantees if or when the NCAA will approve it. If Franklin is not eligible to play this season, he could still return to the Tigers for the 2023-24 season.

Johnnie Franklin is holding out hope Yaklich will soften his stance.

“You’ve got that much animosity against my son because he wants to go somewhere else?” said Johnny Franklin. “He gave you his all. You can’t be that upset with a kid. You can’t be that angry. I’ve seen kids jump from school to school and these coaches always sign the waiver.

“It’s crazy how one man can hold a young man’s future in his hands like this. I don’t know why they give coaches this much power over these kids. This man is holding my son’s future in the palm of his hand, like he’s God or something.”

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at [email protected] or on Twitter @munzly.