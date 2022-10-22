Why Damaria Franklin believes he’s still ineligible

Damaria Franklin is on the floor for every Memphis basketball practice.

The 6-foot-3 guard is part of every meeting, every workout and every team-building exercise. Franklin is as much a part of the Tigers as anyone else on the roster. He’s just not eligible to play in games for Coach Penny Hardaway.

And, as Memphis gets set for its first exhibition game (4 pm Sunday vs. Christian Brothers) and its season opener (7 pm, Nov. 7 vs. Vanderbilt), it remains unclear whether Franklin will be allowed to play for the Tigers this season.

So the frustration is mounting.

Franklin became a two-time transfer when he arrived at Memphis from Illinois-Chicago (UIC) in August. The year before, the Chicago native used his one-time transfer waiver to gain immediate eligibility when he made the move from Tennessee Tech. NCAA rules stipulate players must sit out a full season before regaining eligibility if they’ve already transferred once.

