Why Cody Gakpo to Liverpool is not exactly a slam-dunk transfer; Premier League big dogs return with Bang

The year is winding down and the transfer rumor mill is picking up. Liverpool are acquiring Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in a transfer swoop that shocked everyone, especially Manchester United, the club long rumored to be interested in Gakpo’s services. I’m Mike Goodman, and we’ll break down the first major move of the transfer window in today’s Golazo Starting XI newsletter.

Cody Gakpo is a Dutch striker who plays for PSV Eindhoven who Liverpool just acquired for somewhere in the range of $45 million. You might remember him from the recently concluded World Cup where he scored three goals for the Netherlands. He’s an interesting prospect, but not a slam-dunk acquisition. Although at a relatively cheap price, he doesn’t have to be for the move to be successful for Liverpool.

The World Cup was a successful one for Gakpo, but his scoring overshadowed concerns about his underlying statistical profile. That largely mirrors his time at PSV. Lots of goals and assists, but expected goal (xG) and expected assists (xA) numbers that suggest those relatively high tallies are unlikely to continue. At 6-foot-4, his big frame is extremely unusual for a Winger or creative Attacker who’s good with the ball at his feet, but questions about whether his game can translate to a more Athletic Premier League remain.

From the Liverpool side of things, the move is easier to understand in the short term than it is for the long term. Gakpo’s preferred position is left wing and Jurgen Klopp may have an immediate need for a warm body there. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started on the left on Tuesday in Liverpool’s first match back from the World Cup break. On the other hand, this is a team that has Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota injured and waiting to come back. Darwin Nunez can also play from the left when he’s not starting as the center forward, and Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho all at least can play there even if it’s not their preferred position. It’s hard to see how all those bodies get minutes if they’re ever all healthy.

EPL heavyweights return with a Bang

It’s too early to draw any conclusions, but most of the Premier League’s biggest sides returned to action with dominant performances. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all won by multiple goals in their first post-World Cup appearances. The only fly in the ointment was Tottenham, returning on Boxing Day with a 2-2 draw after falling behind Brentford 2-0. Although, if you wanted to be snarky (and really who doesn’t want to be snarky about Spurs), that would also be par for the course. Manchester City will be up next on Wednesday against Leeds United.

