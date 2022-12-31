Why can’t you keep an NBA basketball that goes into the crowd?

We have all seen the delight of a fan at a Major League Baseball game when they catch a home run, a piece of sports history at times quite literally falling into their laps.

Have you ever wondered why we never see that when the ball goes hurtling into the crowd during a Boston Celtics (or any NBA) game?

It is not because the league is cheap and is trying to save costs by refusing to let fans have a souvenir that costs less than most tickets. It is because the sport has peculiar requirements for the balls used that separate them from a baseball in comparison.

If you are Confused by what we are getting at, check out the clip Embedded below to hear the reason taking home an out-of-bounds ball at NBA games just isn’t going to become a thing any time soon.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire