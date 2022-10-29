Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin’ mailbag.

The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions about Nebraska athletics. I try to answer them.

This week’s mailbag Pertains to Nebraska volleyball and football, but basketball questions are (hopefully?) on the horizon from some of you.

Why can’t Nebraska volleyball beat Wisconsin? – Ken P.

A great question that I don’t have a perfect answer for.

As we all know, Nebraska hasn’t beaten Wisconsin in volleyball in a long time. The last win for NU in Madison was in 2013 and the last win at all for Nebraska against UW was in 2017. That’s well before any of the current Huskers were on the roster. (Nicklin Hames’ freshman season was in 2018 and Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik were freshmen in 2019.)

Every loss has been different. The players involved have been different. The types of losses have been different. Sometimes, like in last year’s national championship match, it’s been a five-set loss. Sometimes, like earlier this week, it’s a sweep.

The loss this go-round, NU Coach John Cook said after the match, came as a result of a myriad of things.

“(Wisconsin) put a lot of pressure on us and we didn’t handle it very well,” Cook said on the Huskers Radio Network. “It all started at the service line. They served really well, and we had a hard time passing. So we never really got in a rhythm tonight.”

They continued: “Everything was hard for us tonight. You got to give Wisconsin credit.”

Nebraska has a chance to get back on track against Maryland on Saturday.

How many years of Eligibility will Thomas Fidone have left now that he has been ruled out of playing this year? Do you think he will ever play? — Joe O.

It’ll depend. I would like to think that Nebraska will put in a petition for a medical redshirt. If he gets that (and there’s no reason why he wouldn’t), then he still retains his entire eligibility, considering he redshirted as a freshman last season.

He won’t play this season, as Mickey Joseph noted, but there’s no reason why this will affect him playing for future seasons. What I’m most curious about: Will he be the same player he was? How will he respond when he does get on the field?

The Husker volleyball team sometimes loses a point when one of their setters’ ball is spinning. Why can’t a ball be spinning? – Meg D.

Without knowing exactly what you’re referring to, this feels like a double-hit violation.

The setter’s hands must touch the ball simultaneously when setting. When the setters’ hands touch the ball at different times, even if fractionally different, that’ll cause the ball to spin rather than float – but the spin is not the reason for the lost point. Rather, it’s the two separate touches.

Any idea what Kayla Banwarth’s dismissal is about? —Travis W.

Not entirely sure, but something doesn’t add up to me.

She was placed on leave a week before her ouster while Mississippi conducted a program review. That, to me, is bizarre. Rarely do you have a Coach placed on leave during the season. Rarely do you have a Coach out of a job Midway through the season in sports that aren’t football or men’s basketball.

Banwarth was placed on leave on Oct. 20, and Mississippi had a 7-10 record at the time. Considering Ole Miss made the NCAA Tournament last season, this doesn’t feel like a dismissal based on losing. But, no one has reported any details surrounding this, so we’ll just have to wait, I suppose.