Why canceling Iowa State basketball games was the right decision

AMES – Iowa State calling off Wednesday’s men’s basketball game against Omaha and Thursday’s Women’s game against Drake – both scheduled for Hilton Coliseum – was the right decision.

In most situations, I’d be pumped to see the Cyclones-Bulldogs Women’s game. Those are two darn good teams, from schools separated by 45 or so minutes. But given what we’re being told is approaching − canceling that game is understandable.

(I miss the men’s Big Four teams facing each other annually, too, but that’s a column for another day.)

The approaching bad weather we’ve heard about isn’t anything to roll the dice on – even if it is the final non-conference games for both Cyclones basketball games before their respective Big 12 scheduling Gauntlet begins.

Sure, the weather might not be as bad as we’re told. But what if it’s worse? Traveling fans could have cars stuck for days, possibly weeks. Opposing teams could get stranded, and just as important: Iowa State’s men’s and women’s players probably wouldn’t get home for Christmas.

Since both basketball teams don’t play again until Dec. 31, Tuesday’s good-will decision allowed them a quick getaway – to Escape the Storm before it hits. Suddenly, the men hosting 5-8 Omaha and the women hosting 5-3 Drake isn’t that big of a deal.

“After consulting with both Omaha and Drake, we believe that canceling both games (Tuesday) will afford the student-athletes from all four teams the opportunity to depart ahead of the Storm and return safely to their homes to spend the holidays with their families, Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard said.

Pollard’s department may lose some money on ticket refunds, but that’s minimal compared to what could be a weather-induced unsafe alternative.

Sure, just-eligible Cyclone Tre King could use another game to prepare for the Big 12 opener, but post player Osun Osunniyi could use more time to recover from the ankle he sprained last Sunday against Western Michigan. I’ll take that tradeoff any day.

We’ve had event cancellations before, and we’ll have them again. Remember when Lightning prevented Iowa State and South Dakota State from playing all but the first 4 minutes in the 2018 season-opening football game at Jack Trice Stadium?

Then came the pandemic, which forced the cancellation of some 2020 games, both football and basketball. Big-time college games are rarely called off because of all the money involved, but it does happen.

Common sense in this crazy and cut-throat world of college athletics is refreshing. We need more of it in all facets of sports.

That’s a column for another day, as well.

