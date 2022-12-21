Why canceling Iowa State basketball games was the right decision

AMES – Iowa State calling off Wednesday’s men’s basketball game against Omaha and Thursday’s Women’s game against Drake – both scheduled for Hilton Coliseum – was the right decision.

In most situations, I’d be pumped to see the Cyclones-Bulldogs Women’s game. Those are two darn good teams, from schools separated by 45 or so minutes. But given what we’re being told is approaching − canceling that game is understandable.

(I miss the men’s Big Four teams facing each other annually, too, but that’s a column for another day.)

The approaching bad weather we’ve heard about isn’t anything to roll the dice on – even if it is the final non-conference games for both Cyclones basketball games before their respective Big 12 scheduling Gauntlet begins.

Iowa State's Osun Osunniyi could use a few extra days to recover from a sprained ankle.

Sure, the weather might not be as bad as we’re told. But what if it’s worse? Traveling fans could have cars stuck for days, possibly weeks. Opposing teams could get stranded, and just as important: Iowa State’s men’s and women’s players probably wouldn’t get home for Christmas.

More Cyclones:Iowa State cancels men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for this week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button