Why Callaway is partnering with content creators Good Good Golf

Callaway and Good Good Golf are joining forces in 2023. Courtesy of Callaway

On Tuesday, Callaway Golf announced a partnership with Good Good Golf — a group of content creators with more than 1.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

The young men primarily post videos of themselves playing golf and taking on other entertaining challenges on the course, sometimes alongside notable figures from the game. Good Good Golf also sells branded apparel and accessories on their website.

According to a press release, the partnership between Callaway and Good Good Golf will focus on producing a range of video content, including new series, long-form challenges and cameos from Callaway staff players.

There are also plans to create co-branded, limited-edition equipment that will be designed to appeal to players of all levels.

“Callaway is proud to partner with Good Good Golf, and to collaborate with them as they continue to make the game more inviting, visible and entertaining for Golfers of all ages and backgrounds,” said Callaway Golf VP of Global Marketing Nick McInally. “Good Good has a proven track record of creating family-developed content that celebrates how golf creates friendships, memories and fun wherever it’s played, and we look forward to highlighting those stories with their team.”

Good Good Golf CEO Matt Kendrick said in the release: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Callaway on new and differentiated content to engage with golfers. This is a great opportunity to work with one of the most iconic brands in our industry, and we’re excited to create new and exciting content as well as Collaborating on exceptional exclusive golf products with such an innovative company.”