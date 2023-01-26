Why bringing back LT David Bakhtiari is a no-brainer for the Packers

According to Pro Football Focus, 83 players tallied 200 or more pass-blocking snaps at offensive tackle in the NFL this season.

Only two of them, Eagles first-team All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson (578) and Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (339), didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit.

For as unnerving as the last two seasons have been for those who watched Bakhtiari make five consecutive All-Pro teams from 2016 through ’20, he proved in 2022 that, when available, he’s still one of the best in the world at what he does .

That’s why, as he enters an offseason in which the Packers could cut him and his (occasionally unreliable) thrice surgically repaired left knee to free up valuable salary-cap space, the only Sensible decision is to stick with their franchise left tackle, no matter which quarterback he’s protecting.

“I mean, I still have a lot to play for,” Bakhtiari said during the Packers’ Locker clean-out day earlier this month. “I have things that I want to do both collectively for the club and personally for myself, but I understand it is, No. 1, at the end of the day, a business. I mean, I have nothing but the utmost respect for Gutey (general manager Brian Gutekunst). He’s been nothing but great to me since the moment I walked in these doors in 2013, so I expect anything that comes that way. … I have no ill will. First and foremost, I don’t expect that. But on the same end, I totally respect what happens.”

I gotta play more than 11 games. ‘Should be back on the list this time next year. 💪🏽 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) January 12, 2023

It doesn’t seem as if Bakhtiari has to worry about his future in Green Bay, which Aaron Rodgers might like to hear. On “The Pat McAfee Show” last Tuesday, Rodgers mentioned Bakhtiari as one of several teammates with perhaps uncertain futures whom he wants to keep playing with because of their importance on and off the field. At his season wrap-up news conference, Gutekunst said “I would hope so” when asked if Bakhtiari would be his left tackle next season.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur echoed that sentiment.

“I thought that once we got him back out there on a consistent basis, once we learned how to best practice him, once he learned how to do that for himself, I thought he played at a pretty high level,” LaFleur said.

Why would Bakhtiari’s future be uncertain anyway? This season, his knee acted up shortly before the Packers faced the Commanders in Week 7 and he was added to the injury report on Saturday before not playing on Sunday. He couldn’t play full games on certain surfaces, like on the London turf in Week 5 and Detroit’s turf in Week 9. Forget the emergency appendectomy in Week 13 that sidelined him for a month, the Packers need a left tackle whose knee isn’ t a liability, and this season, it still was at times despite Bakhtiari tearing his ACL way back in December 2020. Factor in his cap hit of nearly $29 million — the Packers would free up about $5.7 million in cap space by cutting Bakhtiari, according to Over The Cap — and it’s apparent why Gutekunst might not want to move forward with Bakhtiari, at least at his current price.

That’s why restructuring his contract, or attempting to do so, is likely to happen in the near future. Bakhtiari is simply too valuable to cut straight up. Not only that, but the Packers believe his recurring knee troubles are in the rearview mirror (knock on wood).

“I think we’re hopeful that he’s kind of cleared some of those injury hurdles that he had the last few years,” Gutekunst said. “I thought he got into a really good groove before the appendectomy, which set him back, but then when he came back, he kind of just stepped in like he hadn’t missed any time. He’s unique that way. I think he got into a really good rhythm in learning what he needed in practice to get to the games. I’m hopeful that as we get beyond this season, that rhythm will serve him well as we go forward.”

“I’m curious to see what new obstacles are probably gonna come my way,” Bakhtiari said. “That’s life, right? If it’s not one thing, it’s another, so hopefully they’re not as big of obstacles. I really think I’ve kind of gone through the gamut, so I would like to have some nice sunshine, no clouds. That would be nice.”

Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur let me peek at their offseason to-do list. Just kidding, but here’s what it might look like if they did: https://t.co/bMbgVb3YO1 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 24, 2023

Bakhtiari said he still feels “really good.” He thinks he’ll be vocal about when he feels the wheels falling off because he’s not afraid of admitting to people when he’s nearing the end of his playing days. He turns 32 in late September and will enter his 11th year in the NFL. There’s a chance — although the last two seasons have dented the campaign — that Bakhtiari still builds a case for Hall of Fame induction with another couple of seasons at an All-Pro level.

Not having any knee surgeries scheduled as of season’s end after undergoing three in an 18-month span is a start. Refreshed and healthy despite a season cut short of the playoffs, Bakhtiari seems eager to prove that the guy who made five straight All-Pro teams protecting the blindside for Packers quarterbacks hasn’t gone anywhere.

“I have a standard with myself,” Bakhtiari said. “I have a deal with myself. It doesn’t matter what my Coach expects, what the franchise, Aaron, my teammates, y’all expect. I care most about, can I look at myself in the mirror and did I do my best? That’s why I continued to go out there. I’ve always said, when I step between the white lines, I’m 100 percent. … Doesn’t matter what I’m dealing with, you go out there and play your brand of football because really anyone only cares about what No. 69’s doing. They don’t know what you’re going through.”

(Photo: Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images)