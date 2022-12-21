Why Brayshawn Littlejohn signed with Missouri football

Ahead of the early signing period and National Signing Day on Wednesday, The Spartanburg Herald-Journal spoke to members of the 2022 864Huddle Dandy Dozen list, a collection of the top senior college football prospects from across the Upstate, to ask why they chose their college .

Here’s Gaffney’s three-star linebacker, Brayshawn Littlejohn, is why he decided to head to the SEC and play for Missouri football.

MORE ON LITTLE JOHN:Gaffney football’s Brayshawn Littlejohn is living up to the expectations of his last name

Why Missouri?

Littlejohn’s decision to head to Missouri came down to one simple word: family. And with childhood friend and starting Tigers linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper there and the relationship he built with co-defensive coordinator DJ Smith, Missouri felt like family.

“I chose Missouri for a lot of reasons, but when I first went, I wasn’t sure yet what I wanted to do,” Littlejohn said. When I met Coach Smith, I went into the facility and saw all the players and how connected they are, like a real family. Same with the coaches, it’s like a big family there, and plus Hopp (Ty’Ron Hopper) is there, too … so that family part of the program was big for my decision.”

“When I was 5, I moved to Hopp’s neighborhood … so we grew up together, played the game together. He’d always pick me up and we’d get breakfast all the time together. So, we were always hanging out , so having him at Mizzou is cool for me.”

What is Littlejohn looking forward to the most about Missouri?

Going to college isn’t always a straight path. Many students view it as an opportunity to explore different options or discover themselves. Not Littlejohn, though. He knows exactly what he wants to get done while he’s at Missouri.

“The first thing I want to experience is getting an education,” Littlejohn said. “Once I get my education … then I want to accomplish a lot of different goals on the field. I want to break records. I want us to be the No. 1 defense in the country. After that, I want to work is making it to the NFL.”