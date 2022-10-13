Why Bill Simmons ‘way too high’ on Kings, predicts NBA play-in spot

Why Simmons is ‘way too high’ on Kings, predicts play-in spot Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The hype around the Kings heading into the 2022-23 NBA season isn’t being felt just around Sacramento.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is all in on the revamped Mike Brown-led Kings team and had plenty of praise for their offseason moves, Rookie Keegan Murray and their postseason odds.

Less than four months ago, several NBA analysts and big-name media personalities, including Simmons, questioned and even mocked Sacramento’s decision to select Murray No. 4 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft instead of Jaden Ivey, who was picked right after Murray by the Detroit Pistons.

But after seeing Murray shine all summer and win summer league MVP, Simmons, and his guests Ryen Russillo and Joe House, said on the latest episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast” that they owe Sacramento an apology.

“He’s been one of the biggest stories of the offseason,” Simmons said. “He’s +450 for Rookie of the Year. I think it’s either him or [Paolo] Banchero for Rookie of the Year, I don’t even know who the other candidates would be.

“So when they took him and didn’t take Ivey, that’s why we laughed and that’s why we should apologize, but it wasn’t because we all thought Keegan sucked. However, I’m with you guys. I think this front office did a great job this past offseason.”

Through four games in Las Vegas, Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, two assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep.

It’s early, but Murray could be just what the Kings need to end their 16-year playoff drought.

Simmons and House certainly think so.

Along with Murray, the Kings added shooters Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk to their roster, who will play alongside De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Davion Mitchell, Richaun Holmes, Harrison Barnes, and more.

That appears to be a pretty solid playoff-caliber roster.

“It’s my favorite bet. I have by far the most amount invested in Sacramento Over this total, and also literally my favorite bet across the entire NBA is Sacramento in the play-in,” House said. “Because all they have to be is No. 7 to No. 10 [seed] for that bet to hit and I think the top six in the West is pretty solid. I don’t think Sacramento’s going to crack that.”

Simmons added that the Kings will be “fun” to watch this season, and predicted they’ll be a .500 team.

“I’m not saying I’m Mr. Basketball. But we’re living in a world where Sacramento’s Over/Under is 33.5 and Portland’s Over/Under is 39.5,” Simmons said. “What f—king world is Portland six wins better than Sacramento? I think Sacramento is going to finish with a better record than Portland. I would lock that down as one of my predictions.”

Fox also was a big subject discussed on the podcast.

While the point guard enters his sixth year in the league and is undoubtedly the most important face of the team, Simmons, House and Russillo want to see more from the 24-year-old.

They even put Fox in the Most Improved Player category, which seems Odd for someone who has five years of experience under their belt. However, Julius Randle proved it was possible to win the award later than usual as he won it after the 2020-2021 season as a seven-year vet.

Russillo hopes Fox recognizes the number of offensive weapons he has, and understands he doesn’t have to do it all by himself this year. Simmons added the many options Fox does have will be fun to watch.

“I can’t think of a point guard who’s in a more fun Fantasy basketball position than him. He’s just always going to have shooters all over the place,” Simmons said. “And he’s going to have a guy who can screen for him who’s really good at high screen and roll. And this is his team, he’s the most expensive guy on it.

“I think this could be a top-five or six offense. I’m way too high on the Kings.”