Why Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer protested the RB Leipzig goal decision

When Andre Silva bundled over Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich in the box leading up to RB Leipzig’s equaliser, the immediate reaction was a cry for a foul. Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka got into the referee’s face about it, and goalkeeper Yann Sommer raised his hand expecting the call.

After a pause and a video review, the goal was given — and Bayern players have since conceded it was the right one. Still, at first glance, one could be forgiven for thinking otherwise. Even on replay, it looks a little 50-50 (beginning at 0:12):

“I really thought it was a foul (on Kimmich),” Sommer said after the game (DAZN, via @iMiaSanMia). “At that moment, I was hoping the referee would decide for a foul.”

It was the second contentious referee decision around a goal in the game. In the first half, Leon Goretzka appeared to score the opener after a set piece, but Matthijs de Ligt was ruled to have fouled (or been offside?) in the build-up — while in the second instance, Kimmich was apparently fairly out- muscled. As Kimmich himself would admit!

All in all, it was honors even and a well-refereed match — even if tempers occasionally flared and things got chippy. Dayot Upamecano got what we’re calling an orange card in our postgame show…and the opposing coach, Marco Rose, got a yellow for his sideline protests. Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka, and Leipzig’s midfield pivot of Konrad Laimer and Xavier Schlager were all booked as well.

The Bundesliga is back, and feisty as ever. Getting physically beat up by other teams was a bit of a Hallmark of Bayern’s Hinrunde — and a factor to watch as the season continues, as it appears to be an effective tactic.

