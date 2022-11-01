Why art thou? Teens may find themselves drawn to creativity.

The Aspen Art Museum’s “Art in the Field” teen program kicks off this week, launching a series of free events at art hubs throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.

The museum is partnering with 10 other arts organizations between Aspen and Glenwood Springs to give teens a behind-the-scenes look at the region’s local art scene. The schedule of events is subject to change, but you can check the Aspen Art Museum website for the latest updates and for a link to sign up.

The first stop is Tuesday at Carbondale Arts, and registration is available through the Aspen Art Museum. Events are offered at different days and times throughout the winter and spring so that students with other commitments and different schedules can attend. The program will also offer assistance with transportation costs.

Gabriela Galíndez, the school, youth and family programs manager at the Aspen Art Museum, said the events will be catered to the age group. She encourages students to attend even if they’re not sure whether the program aligns with their interests because “you never know if you’re actually going to find something that you really like” unless you attend.

“A lot of teenagers are very interested in art but don’t know what resources are out here in the valley, so the goal of this program is to guide them to what resources are out there,” she said.

Workshops, tours and discussions with local artists are all part of the program, which includes nearly two dozen events through May.

“At least talking to artists that are actually making art and working as an artist here in the valley is a good resource to have,” Galíndez said.

Students can sign up for as many events as they want. Some events have a participation limit, so there will be a waitlist when those fill up.

Galindez said the museum will also provide scholarships to students who show a particular interest in the arts so they can take their involvement to the next level after the “Art in the Field” program is done.

There are five $1,000 Scholarships available. Galindez said the funds will go to teenagers who show high participation in the program.

She said the offering is meant to show students that “art actually pays, you know, if you dedicate yourself to it.”