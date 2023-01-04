Why Arsenal were not awarded a penalty for handball in Newcastle draw

As the clock facing the North Bank ticked perilously close to full-time at the Emirates, Granit Xhaka’s attempted cross struck the arm of Jacob Murphy inside Newcastle’s 18-yard box.

Arsenal’s transformed former Captain led the protests for a penalty from the players, fans and coaching staff, but referee Andy Madley was unmoved. That decision was referred to the VAR, Stuart Attwell, who agreed with his colleague.

On the touchline, Mikel Arteta was incensed. “Scandalous” was the word he used to describe that decision and the one to deny Gabriel a penalty earlier in the game.

Eddie Howe felt it would have been harsh due to the Proximity of Murphy but was far less assertive in delivering his opinion than his opposite number.

Handballs are almost always the most contentious decisions in the game; even Howe claimed that “you just never know” when discussing the incident.

But did Madley get it right or should Arsenal have been awarded a last-minute penalty?

What was the incident?

It’s hardly surprising, given the importance of the situation, that Arteta feels his side should have been awarded a penalty.

Despite their now eight-point lead, everyone at Arsenal knows that they cannot afford to drop too many points.

A 97th-minute penalty — while far from a guaranteed goal — would have given them the perfect opportunity to keep Manchester City at arm’s length at the Premier League summit.

So, here is the handball incident. Have a look and see what you think.

You may think, rightly or wrongly, that Gary Neville is talking from his position as a member of the so-called ‘Defender’s Union’ but Let’s see what the law says…

What is the handball rule?

The International Football Association Board, better known as IFAB, is the body in charge of setting the Laws of the Game.

Their ‘handling the ball’ law states:

For the purposes of determining handball offenses, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit. Not every touch of a player’s hand/arm with the ball is an offence.

It is an offense if a player:

deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, for example moving the hand/arm towards the ball

touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger. A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation. By having their hand/arm in such a position, the player takes a risk of their hand/arm being hit by the ball and being penalized

So, was the right decision made?

Let’s go through this in stages.

Did the ball hit Murphy’s arm below the bottom of the armpit? Yes.

So we know it can be a penalty if it is deemed to have broken the rules.

It certainly wasn’t deliberate from Murphy’s perspective so that first bullet point, above, can quickly be thrown out.

It did, however, touch his arm when his arm was making the rest of his body unnaturally bigger. But before anyone gets angry or annoyed, that alone isn’t enough to award a penalty or free-kick.

The key section of the law that applies to this particular incident is this section, taken from the second bullet point:

“A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation.”

In this scenario, when Xhaka Struck the ball, Murphy turns his head — and subsequently the top half of his body — away from the ball, presumably to avoid the ball from hitting him in the face.

That forces his arm to move away from what might be considered a ‘natural position’. However, as that is a direct consequence of his body movement — as specified in the law — he is not penalized.

While not strictly stated in the law, the Proximity of the player to the ball being Struck has always been of great importance and is worth remembering.

Murphy being within two or three yards’ distance of the ball when it is kicked by Xhaka will have been considered Heavily by both the referee and the VAR when making their decisions.

Taking that into account, as well as everything else, not awarding the penalty is the correct interpretation of the handball law from the officials.

However, that isn’t to say that it can — and certainly will — be argued that Murphy should have been penalized. And had Madley succumbed to the demands of almost 60,000 people on Tuesday evening, the decision may well not have been overturned by the VAR.

(Top photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)