Why are so many former New Yorkers flocking to the St. Louis arts scene?

Ask most folks to name the American city with the most outstanding arts scene, and the answer is likely to be New York. Indeed, the Big Apple is hard to beat for anyone interested in theatre, dance or visual art.

But as the late Stephen Sondheim noted in his song “Another Hundred People,” New York is “a city of Strangers / Some come to work, some to play / … And every day / Some go away.”

More and more, their destination is St. Louis.

In recent years, arts professionals from New York have relocated to take leadership positions here. And while they may occasionally look back fondly on the City That Never Sleeps, they have also lost their hearts to the Gateway to the West.

People are also reading…

Last year, Sharon Hunter — an actor, director and veteran of the New York theater scene — launched the Moonstone Theater Company. And in 2019, Jennifer Wintzer, who spent more than a decade as an arts Administrator and Educator in New York, assumed the newly created position of artistic director of theater at COCA.

Williams, who was senior director of finance and administration at New York’s Public Theater, said that the pace is “definitely different” in St. Louis.

“I find myself taking more time to talk to people,” he said. “And the rent is definitely cheaper here. I think that’s a real positive for folks.”

Seay, whose background includes work as a Casting director, actor and choreographer, said that she was well acquainted with St. Louis from frequent visits before accepting the job at Stages.

“I was very lucky that an opportunity came up in a city that I already felt was my home away from home,” Seay said.

Hunter, founder and artistic director of Moonstone, is originally from St. Louis and saw an opportunity to reconnect with her roots.

“I had been keeping in touch with a lot of people here in St. Louis, and I realized that there were a lot more theater companies developing,” she said. And it just made sense to start a company in her hometown, rather than in New York, “which would have been extremely expensive for me — and Harder to do.”

Wintzer said that for artists, living in St. Louis has its advantages. Her relationship with the city goes back to her days at Webster University’s Conservatory of Theater Arts, from which she graduated with a degree in musical theater.

“I do think that this is an incredibly creative town,” she said. “And people are really excited to work together. In New York City, you can have a much bigger network as an artist, to the point where you can be more Anonymous — which I actually miss. But I think you can get things done faster here in St. Louis, in terms of making art.”

Enriching the city’s heritage

Such relative newcomers as Williams, Seay, Hunter and Wintzer join other arts professionals who once called New York home but have become well-established St. Louisans.

Tom Ridgely, producing artistic director for the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, said that the position was “everything I could ever want in a job. Truly a dream.”

“I’m from Indianapolis, originally,” said Ridgely, who succeeded Rick Dildine as the organization’s leader in 2018. “And I’d spent time in Cincinnati, Louisville and Pittsburgh. So I had an idea in my mind of what a midsize, Midwestern river city was like.”

As a child, he’d visited St. Louis a few times: “I’ve got family down in South County, but we just did the Arch and Busch Stadium; we didn’t really go around town.”

Ridgely, who was artistic director of the off-Broadway theater company Waterwell and has directed productions at New York’s Public Theater and San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre, lives in the Central West End with his wife, Jennifer Thompson, and two daughters. Among the things that he finds impressive about St. Louis is the city’s rich heritage.

“If you think about the artists that either were born here or grew up here, the collective impact of St. Louis arts and culture, on world arts and culture, is huge,” Ridgely said. From singer Tina Turner to playwright Tennessee Williams to poet TS Eliot, the city’s influence has been remarkable, he said.

The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival itself, he said, is part of that heritage.

“I’d never seen or been to the festival before I took the job,” Ridgely said. “What drew me was the way it had been so warmly embraced by the people of St. Louis. Folks don’t realize how unique that is. To have three, four, five thousand people in the audience for a Shakespeare play — that’s not happening anywhere else in the country.”

Ridgely’s biggest adjustment in moving from New York to St. Louis? Driving a car instead of taking the subway.

“I would just read like crazy (on the subway),” he said. “But you can’t do that while you’re driving.”

Cara Starke, executive director of the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, said that she “didn’t have much of an impression, either positive or negative,” about St. Louis before making the move from New York in 2015.

Starke was director of exhibitions at the nonprofit Creative Time before coming to the Pulitzer.

“I have a lot of family in New York, and I have lived in San Francisco,” she said. “So those were the areas of the country that I knew best.” But she has a strong reason for relocating to the Gateway City.

“I fell in love with the Pulitzer,” Starke said. “And I was interested in what this organization could mean — for its city, for its residents and for this region. Part of the transition for me was an interest in delving deeper into what it means to be part of a community.”

One of the interesting things about St. Louis is its blend of Midwestern and Southern culture, she said.

“At least, from my East Coast perspective,” Starke said. “I recognize that people who are from here might say, ‘No, no, this isn’t Southern at all — this is very Midwestern. But for me, the city kind of pulls together regional cultures that I am still learning about.”

Big Apple connections

The transition from being New Yorkers to St. Louisans was a gradual process for Antonio Douthit-Boyd, artistic director of dance at COCA, and Kirven Douthit-Boyd, artistic director of the Big Muddy Dance Company and COCA’s associate director of dance production and artistic director of COCAdance.

As a St. Louis native, Antonio Douthit-Boyd needed no introduction to the city when he and husband Kirven relocated here from New York in 2015 to become co-artistic directors of COCA’s dance program.

The move was something of a Homecoming for Antonio, who began his dance training as a teenager at the community arts center in University City. And for Kirven, transitioning from a successful career as a principal dancer with the prestigious Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to training young dancers at COCA represented an exciting new beginning.

Being back in St. Louis after living the life of a New Yorker is “a whole different experience, that I am truly enjoying and loving,” Antonio said.

Even when they weren’t Residents of the city, the Douthit-Boyds kept in touch: Each January for about a decade, during their break from touring with the Ailey company, the couple put in time at COCA as visiting choreographers — in the process becoming familiar with the workings of the dance program.

And that eventually led them to make St. Louis their home. Kirven said that he was particularly impressed with the city’s vibrant arts scene.

“I really was so in awe of the fact that you can go to museums for free and have all of these cultural experiences,” he said. “To me, that’s just so special.”

Leaving New York doesn’t necessarily mean completely disconnecting from its cultural scene. And those ties to the Big Apple can only benefit St. Louis.

“I’m staying in touch with as many folks as I have time to,” said Seay, of Stages. “I will definitely be getting to New York several times next year as well.”

Ridgely, of the Shakespeare Festival, said that New York “will always be the Epicenter for talent.”

“There’s just too many incredible artists, and wonderful people, based out of there to not stay as connected as you possibly can,” he said. “That said, there’s incredible talent everywhere. So we’ve definitely shifted our focus to working with more local and regional artists. And that feels exactly right.”

With Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on the marquee, “Plaza Suite” has a good shot at being another triumph for St. Louis-based producers.