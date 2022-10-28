Why are Gonzaga and Tennessee playing an October basketball game in Frisco?

Gonzaga facing Tennessee in a Charity exhibition game won’t matter in the standings.

And the Legends of Basketball Classic will only be seen in-person and on pay per view.

The game was still a very attractive matchup for the Comerica Center in Frisco at 8 pm Friday. Well. 2 Gonzaga and No. 11 Tennessee will be playing to raise money for the McLendon Foundation. It’s also a Hometown showcase – or pretty close to it – for Gonzaga All-American senior forward Drew Timme, who played his high school basketball at nearby Richardson Pearce.

Brad Alberts, the CEO and president of the Dallas Stars who oversees the building, said the game was originally targeted for Dickies Arena in Fort Worth before a scheduling conflict. The DFW area is neutral territory for the two schools and had the bonus of offering a local showcase for Timme. Gonzaga also plays at Texas on Nov. 16.

Enter Comerica Center.

“It came to us because we had Hosted in the Bubble a couple years ago, the NIT [in 2021] and we’ve also worked with Conference USA and we’ve done a number of conference basketball tournaments,” Alberts said. “That arena in Frisco has kind of become a hub for a number of basketball events.”

For Comerica and the Stars, it was a no-brainer, Alberts said.

“It’s great. It’s perfect for us. If Gonzaga and Tennessee want to play in Frisco, we love it,” Alberts said.

While not a sellout, Alberts describes the fan response as “OK.”

There are plenty of compelling storylines.

In a growing trend of charity exhibitions, this one will benefit the foundation named for John McLendon, a basketball coaching legend and civil rights pioneer.

Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes, who spent 17 seasons at Texas, gets a return to the state.

Both teams get a chance to work out some kinks without worrying about a possible early-season loss. In the past, Few had scheduled cross-country scrimmages with Baylor and Texas.

“They’re a really, really good barometer for the schedule that we play in the preseason,” Few said.

There’s also a reunion for Timme and Tennessee Assistant Rod Clark, his former AAU Coach in the Dallas area.

“We always talk man, so it was great just for the simple fact that we’ve always had a relationship,” Clark told the Spokane (Wash.) Spokesman-Review. “We’ve grown tight obviously because we’ve done a lot together and I’ve obviously been able to see him grow to the national player of the year in college basketball and he’s seen me grow to a high-major Division I coach. “

Twitter: @ChuckCarltonDMN

Find more college sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.