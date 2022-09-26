Why are all NBA Players Wearing the Number 6? – SportsLogos.Net News

Why are all basketball players wearing the number 6 on their jerseys?

With most NBA teams holding their media days throughout the week, I’ve been getting this question a lot lately (and I’m sure that will only continue as the season and, ultimately, the Playoffs get underway).

Every NBA player is wearing a black Circle patch with a number six in white on the upper right corner of their jersey, above the Nike Swoosh or Air Jordan “Jumpman” logo. This patch is being worn league-wide in honor of Bill Russellthe basketball legend, Hall of Famer, and Winner of 11 NBA championships, who died earlier this year on July 31 at the age of 88. As you can probably guess, the number 6 was Russell’s jersey number during his playing days from 1957 to 1969.

As part of the league’s efforts to remember a Titan such as Russell, the NBA has also announced that the number six has been retired across the league (those who currently wear the number can continue doing so). Teams will also include a memorial number 6 decal on their court sidelines in front of the timekeeper’s bench.

As mentioned earlier, Russell won a remarkable Eleven Championships as a player, all of which with the only team he played with in the NBA, the Boston Celtics. Those Championships were won in 1957, eight(!!) consecutive from 1959 to 1966, and then another back to back in 1968 and 1969. That’s 11 Championships in only 13 seasons. Following his playing days, Russell became a head coach with the Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, and Sacramento Kings.