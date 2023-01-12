Why Anthony Medlock, Germantown basketball focus on winning now

Anthony Medlock knows what this season means for Germantown. It’s one of the school’s last seasons playing basketball.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Germantown and Shelby County officials came to an agreement in December on a transition plan that includes Germantown High. The transition process could take up to nine years, while a new school in Cordova is built. The transition could be completed sooner.

So, this season is significant. It’s one of the few chances left the Red Devils (16-4) have at getting their first basketball state title. Germantown has been to the state tournament only twice: in 1977 and 1980.

“We want to try and get that state championship run back to Germantown before the school closes down,” senior guard Hugh McFarland said.

