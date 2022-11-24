“Why Am I Not in the NBA?”: Stephen Curry’s Former Teammate Received ‘Unfair’ Reality Check From Warriors GM

In a recent podcast, Bob Myers, the general manager for the Golden State Warriors, discussed his approach to certain players. The hosts praised Myers for guiding players on their path to success. Myers responded by bringing in the case of DeMarcus Cousins. He had played with Stephen Curry before he was moved from the team.

Cousins ​​was part of the Golden State Warriors for a year during the 2018-19 season. Myers Revealed that the player had contacted him a month ago. In their conversation, DeMarcus Cousins ​​asked Bob Myers, “Why am I not in the NBA?Myers braced him for a reality check.

Myers gave me a candid answer. They said, “People are afraid of how you are going to act“. Cousins ​​couldn’t understand why, but Bob Myers asked to focus and accept the reality. They said whatever the reason could be, it is important to embrace the present.

He continued to say that he likes Demarcus and he can’t blame the player for who he is, acknowledging his unstable history in both life and the league. Myers recommended that the player needed to be better and convince people of that change. “That’s not really fair but that’s just what it is“.

The team architect and its hero, Stephen Curry

Bob Myers has been leading the franchise for a while now. His leadership was praised as the Warriors got back-to-back titles. His rise from Assistant general manager to the president of basketball operations clearly stemmed from his impact. The Press Democrat described that Myers’ influence “made a bigger imprint than anyone else”.

According to the architect, Stephen Curry was the “best face of the franchise in the history of sports”. For Myers, the answer is pretty obvious and clear. He states that Curry has both the honors and virtues to be this good.

Nov 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles after entering the game against the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry’s former teammate also announced that he would be joining Dwight Howard in the Taiwanese league.

It is evident that Cousins ​​wants to get back on the court. He has been updating his fans about his physical transformation and wants to put his past injuries to rest. The player had spoken to YahooSports last month and was confident of playing well. Cousins ​​told, “it would mean everything in the world to me to be back in the NBA“.