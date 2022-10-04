Why Alyssa Thomas finally joined USA basketball — and had a ball with a World Cup title

She planned to skip the gold medal ceremony and pose with the trophy.

The Champagne shower in the Locker room. The McDonald’s burgers, fries and chicken nuggets are on the bus from the arena to the hotel.

The Championship banquet, overlooking the famous Australian harbor, with the Sydney Opera House and Harbor Bridge. The Mexican food, wine, beers, more bubbly. The dessert cart and congratulatory speech from Retired Gen. Martin Dempsey.

The party into the wee hours of an Australian Sunday morning with her Team USA teammates, and the 20-plus hours of flights back home to Connecticut.

Alyssa Thomas planned on skipping all of this, because for her entire WNBA career she’s stayed away from USA Basketball. The summer Pursuits of gold at the Olympics, or the World Cup, like this one in Australia, typically fall during the one break in Thomas’ calendar, between playing in the US and in the EuroLeague during the fall and winter.

But Team USA’s new coach, Cheryl Reeve, called Thomas in February and asked her to consider taking a spot on the latest iteration of the most dominant basketball program on Earth, a program in transition as Pillars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi had stepped away.

After the Americans beat China 83-61 Saturday in Sydney to win their fourth consecutive World Cup, Thomas, because she said yes to Reeve on that call, and gave up her summer space, is a champion. And she enjoyed all the spoils that came with it.