Why always Lahoz?! Barcelona winners, Losers and ratings as infamous referee loses the plot in Espanyol draw

The official stole the show at Camp Nou, handing out a record number of cards for a Liga match as the Blaugrana were held in the Derby

Jordi Alba kept talking, Barking at a defiant referee. They had just been booked for bickering with the official after a dubious challenge. Not to be deterred, the veteran full back continued to argue. It was, perhaps, just the excuse that the card-happy Antonio Mateu Lahoz needed.

The referee dramatically flashed a second yellow, before brandishing a red to send Alba trudging off the pitch. Another red card and four more Yellows followed in the ensuing 15 minutes, as Lahoz let a Loose Catalan Derby run wild.

The run up to this contest had been marked by controversy. Robert Lewandowski – due to be suspended for three matches – saw his ban delayed after Barca Filed an official Protest with Spanish footballing authorities. Espanyol released a statement condemning La Liga’s decision and announced their executives would be boycotting the game.

And it delivered on the dramatic setup. Marcos Alonso opened the scoring inside 10 minutes with a neat finish from a corner, and Barcelona continued to threaten.

Lewandowski missed narrowly, Ansu Fati curled wide, Alonso fired over from close range and Raphinha fizzed a shot into Alvaro Fernandez’s chest, but Barca couldn’t find a second.

And they were made to pay as Espanyol stuck in the game and saw their influence grow over the course of the second half. Alonso then handed them a lifeline with 20 minutes remaining, tripping Joselu in the box, who dutifully tucked away the spot kick.

Barcelona pushed for a winner, but couldn’t beat Fernandez, who produced a pair of big saves inside the last 10 minutes to earn his team a point after both sides were reduced to 10 men.

Barca, then, miss the chance to go back to the top of the Liga table after Real Madrid’s win on Friday, but all eyes were on one man at Camp Nou…