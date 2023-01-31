Why Alabama football should be quiet on National Signing Day

Wednesday is National Signing Day. For Alabama football, and many other programs, the real signing day was Dec. 21, 2022.

That’s become the reality for much of college football.

The early signing period is when many of the nation’s top recruits sign. That proved true for Coach Nick Saban’s signing-day Haul in particular for 2023. The Crimson Tide signed 28 players in the early signing period that spanned from Dec. 21-23.

That means that National Signing Day is really just putting the finishing touches on some classes while some won’t be changed. The Crimson Tide is expected to be the latter.

A year ago, Alabama added only one signee in February. That was three-star tight end Danny Lewis. And that was after signing 24 players.

Will Alabama football sign any more 2023 recruits?

It’s not likely. Having already signed 28 players, 24 of whom are already enrolled per 247Sports, that’s a full class. Add in two transfers who have committed to the Crimson Tide, and that’s 30 new players.

The Scholarship limit is 85. There have been 15 Scholarship players who have transferred out, and 13 have announced plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s 28 known exits with 30 players added, so a net plus-two.

There’s no longer a limit on signees in a class, but teams still must adhere to the 85-scholarship limit.

The roster is far from solidified. There will likely be more transfer Portal exits after spring practices for the 85 to be finalized, but either way, the roster is already fairly full. Sure, more roster movement could still happen and there can always be a signing day surprise, but don’t count on it.

Details are 2023 class

Alabama has signed the top-ranked class, per 247Sports. That’s not likely to change, considering the elite group Saban and staff put together.

The Crimson Tide signed nine five-stars. Of the top 100 according to the 247Sports Composite, 14 of those prospects have joined or will join Alabama.

The Crimson Tide signed three five-stars from the top 10 prospects: edge defender Keon Keeley (No. 2), safety Caleb Downs (No. 6) and offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (No. 9).

Here’s how many 2024 commits Alabama has so far

The Crimson Tide has already received commitments from five 2024 prospects. Overall, the group Ranks No. 5 in the 247Sports rankings.

Quarterback Julian Sayin Headlines the class. He’s a five-star quarterback, ranked No. 2 at his position.

The rest are four-star prospects in cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, receiver Perry Thompson, athlete Martavious Collins, and edge defender Sterling Dixon.

OFick Kelly covers Alabama football and men’s basketball for The Tuscaloosa News/USA TODAY Network. Reach him via email: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly.