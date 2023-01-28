Why Alabama Coach Nick Saban visited Lake Cormorant HS

Kamarion Franklin was a popular prospect this past week.

Alabama’s Nick Saban, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel and Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin were just a few of the more than 30 coaches that stopped by Lake Cormorant this past week making their pitch to Franklin, the No. 1 defensive lineman Recruit in Mississippi and the No. 5 prospects in the class of 2024.

“It felt good knowing that a Coach like Nick Saban, who’s a very good Coach and known, it’s good knowing that Alabama has an interest in me,” said Franklin, a 6-foot-4½, 260-pound defensive lineman.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL RECRUIT:Meet Kamarion Franklin, the No. 1 Mississippi college football prospect for Class of 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button