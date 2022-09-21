Why Aaron Casey was chosen to Honor George Taliaferro

BLOOMINGTON — It was a bad call, his Coach said.

This was during an Alexander High School (Ga.) football game. Aaron Casey was in an unfortunate situation. At one point, the opposing team’s quarterback had his shoestring caught on Aaron’s foot. Aaron went to shake it off.

But one of the officials thought Casey kicked the quarterback and ejected him from the game. His face had a look of being “heartbroken,” said Matt Combs, then-Alexander’s football coach.

What’s revealing, though, is what Casey did after. He was allowed to stay on the sideline. So he did and was a source of energy.

“Instead of him just kinda going to the back and not being a part of it,” Combs said, “he stood there on the sideline and he cheered his butt off.”

Perhaps here lies the Essence of Aaron Casey. Someone who looked heartbroken upon his seemingly unfair ejection, still had the disposition to cheer for his team. At IU this season, Casey is part of a new tradition. An IU player is wearing No. 44 in Honor of the late George Taliaferro — a Legend and civil rights trailblazer. He was a standout at IU, a three-time All-American. Taliaferro was the first Black player drafted by an NFL team.

Casey was the first recipient of the George Taliaferro Award. He changed his number from 46 to 44. In three games wearing No. 44 this season, he is second on IU in total tackles. He has been — and figures to continue to be — a key part of IU’s defense. His IU career, which hasn’t necessarily been defined by hype and publicity, seems to be starting to take off.

It seems reasonable, though, to wonder why.

What makes Casey the type of person to Honor the Legacy of Taliaferro?

Talk to enough people — even before his time at IU — and the answer will likely be clear.

Consider the shoestring ejection. The message to his younger brother. Plus, the crab cakes. And the blanket. It doesn’t stop there.

“If my son can grow up and be half the man he is,” Combs said, “then I would consider my son pretty successful.”

***

Uliton Casey delivered a message to Aaron’s older brother. It was around the time Aaron’s older brother started playing football. Keep working hard, hard work always pays off, Uliton said. Aaron was there for that. When he got older, he had the maturity to pass a similar, wise message to his younger brother.

“Me and my wife just kind of look at each other like…” said Uliton, Aaron’s father.

“Wow,” said Dawn Casey, Aaron’s mother, finishing Uliton’s sentence.

Casey was raised as a Christian. “We pretty much raised them to treat people right,” Uliton said. One time, after Casey got in trouble at school, he was disciplined at home for it. He was really shy as a kid and when he’d go out, he “really wouldn’t speak to anybody,” he said. His parents taught him to introduce himself, speak loudly and clearly. While greeting a Reporter in August, Casey asked “What’s your name?”

Early on in Casey’s Athletic career, his parents jokingly gave him the nickname “Floor.” Aaron was thick, stocky and not able to fully control his body. During competitions, they — or others — would end up on the ground or floor. “The parents would be in the stands like ‘this is not football, this is basketball,'” Dawn said. Casey, though, struggled in football early on, playing up with his older brother. But during one practice, they sacked the quarterback and it started clicking from there.

Throughout his life, the principles Casey’s parents instilled in him have been evident. For Dawn’s 50th birthday, Casey surprised her by having crab cakes sent (Dawn and Uliton are both from Northeast DC). Casey gave Dawn a blanket with pictures of her family on it. In high school sports, too, his character made an impression on those around him. Casey spent time with the then-Alexander safeties coach’s sons, running around with them, hugging them, high-fiving them. During his own recruiting process, Casey made a point to talk about his teammates to try to help them get recruited.

Even though Casey was a standout football player at Alexander, he was willing to be a role player for the basketball team. His style of play was one similar to what he was when he was younger. Diving for loose balls. Taking charges. “If he’s going for a rebound, he may sling somebody to the floor,” said Jason Slate, Alexander’s basketball coach. When the team was struggling, Aaron was a source of positivity.

One time, a couple of basketball players got into an altercation while in the weight room. Casey wasn’t there. Things, though, might’ve been different if he was present.

“Daggum,” Slate said, “if Aaron would’ve been in our fourth period weight class, none of this would’ve ever happened ’cause he would’ve had everybody in line.”

***

Mike Pechac, IU football’s Director of Player Development & Academic Enhancement, approached Casey and explained the opportunity to Honor Taliaferro. Pechac asked Casey if he wanted to change the numbers to 44. “Of course, I said yes,” he said. Later, Casey talked to IU Coach Tom Allen.

“I was kinda surprised it was me,” Casey said. “There are so many great guys on our team. And I guess something in me stuck out.”

For Casey, getting to this point has taken time. They redshirted the 2018 season. During the 2019 season, he appeared in all 13 games, primarily on special teams. “I just saw his performance on special teams,” Allen said. “To me, that’s really where the selflessness comes out.” Over the next two seasons, Casey started just one game. Despite that, he said he never thought about entering the transfer portal. In a time where it seems instant gratification is rewarded, he waited.

“Going into like last year, I didn’t really play as much as I wanted to,” Casey said. “So I was just kinda — I was down by that. But I just know I should just stick through it. And, at the end of the day, like trust the process and finish out my career here at Indiana how I wanted to.”

There were questions Entering this season who could help fill the production of departed star linebacker Micah McFadden. Casey has emerged as one of those pieces. He has started all three games this season for the Hoosiers, becoming an important complementary piece to burgeoning star Cam Jones.

“I think that it’s his character on and off the field,” Allen said of Casey. “I just think he’s the kind of person that… knows who he is, knows what he believes, stays true to that, is consistent in what he brings every single day. (He) is a great teammate. Whatever role he’s given, whatever he’s been asked to do since he’s been here, he does it with tremendous effort, toughness. And he is a mentally and physically tough guy.

There is, it seems, a multiplicity of layers to Casey. He is, Allen said, “really quiet.” But James Head Jr. said of Casey: “People really don’t know this, but he’s really one of the funniest guys on our team.” During a conversation when IU was recruiting him, Casey was standing in the hotel lobby smiling. “Just staring at you, just smiling,” said Kasey Teegardin, IU’s special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach. “… That’s just how he is. I love it.”

Chad Wilt, IU’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, said Casey has “an aura, a charisma.” Casey, Wilt said, looks you in the eyes. At spring practice, Wilt’s father briefly met Casey. Even in that short period, it left an impression on Wilt’s father. “They said ‘man, what a great kid,'” Wilt said.

So yes, consider the details. Consider the shoestring ejection. The message to his younger brother. The crab cakes and the blanket.

The little things, eventually, might add up.

“It’s not a big highlight story,” Slate said. “What it is, is a story of someone who tries his very best to do right every day.”