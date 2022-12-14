Why a Wisconsin football player is switching to focus on hockey

Jake Ratzlaff has hockey hips.

That’s what the University of Wisconsin football player said a surgeon told him when he was having injuries diagnosed. The external rotation of the linebacker’s hips made sciatic nerve issues flare up in his back and legs when he ran at high speed.

If you’re going to have hockey hips, it helps to have a hockey option in your life. And that’s where Ratzlaff is turning.















He left the Badgers football team around the beginning of November when it was clear that his hip issues were going to make it difficult to compete — in that sport, anyway.

“I went on the ice and there was nothing wrong,” Ratzlaff said.

Ratzlaff, who once was verbally committed to play hockey at Minnesota before he chose football at UW, has joined the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League as a defenseman. He played his first competitive game on ice in more than two years Saturday.

The six weeks in between were a Reawakening of Ratzlaff’s commitment to hockey: 1-on-1 coaching sessions, dropping weight to change a linebacker’s body to a defenseman’s body, getting the hands back.

He has a goal to play Division I hockey next season, maybe even at UW.

“I would love to play here,” Ratzlaff said. “But all my options are open right now. So anything that’s coming to me, I’m open to anything right now.”

The Buzz about Ratzlaff’s return to hockey isn’t just a curiosity. He once was seen as a possible late-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft as a big defenseman project out of Rosemount High School in Minnesota before his decision to play football at UW cut those ties.

He said he hasn’t been in contact with any NCAA hockey coaches yet, but Capitols Coach Corey Leivermann has been getting calls to check in about him. Ratzlaff is planning to stay enrolled at UW next semester at less than a full credit load while he plays his final season of eligibility in junior hockey.

Ratzlaff played high school hockey with UW freshman Charlie Stramel and skated with Badgers players during the summer. That wasn’t enough to prevent rustiness when he decided to put his focus back on hockey.

“It was tough to handle pucks and I just didn’t feel as comfortable,” he said. “But then once I started to roll with it, it was like everything’s coming back. All those years of me playing, I feel like I’m getting better.”

He’s 6 foot 2 and was up to 235 pounds for football. Now he’s about 225 pounds, which he said is a more manageable weight for hockey.

Ratzlaff played in only two games over two seasons with the UW football team. He told interim Coach Jim Leonhard that he was leaving during the Badgers’ bye week at the end of October. Leonhard, he said, was “great with me about it because he knew my situation so well.”

He said his experience playing football for the Badgers was positive, but this season was chaotic with the Oct. 2 firing of Coach Paul Chryst, then uncertainty on whether Leonhard would get the full-time job. UW named Luke Fickell its Coach Nov. 27.

“I never thought in a million years Coach Chryst would be fired in the middle of the season or after the season or ever,” Ratzlaff said. “I thought this is going to be my Coach my entire career. And then he got let go, obviously, which was terrible. It was so hard for all of us. And then Coach Leonhard stepped up. We were like, ‘OK, Coach Leonard, he’s an amazing guy, amazing coach.'”

Ratzlaff was listed as the seventh defenseman on the Capitols’ line chart for Saturday’s 6-1 loss to Youngstown. They said his skating was just OK but he was mentally prepared for the game.

The first shift was another milestone after a big career shift.

“I thought it went well,” they said. “But obviously room for improvement.”